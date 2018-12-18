South Korean President Moon Jae-in has congratulated the Vietnam national team who defeated Malaysia in the final to lift the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Golden Dragons, coached by former Korea Republic international Park Hang-seo, had registered a 3-2 aggregate win over Malaysia in the two-legged final to be named the new champions of ASEAN last Saturday.

And it looks like even South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in is a fan!

“A big congratulations to Vietnam football team led by coach Park Hang-seo that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018,” wrote the President in a Facebook post after Vietnam’s coronation.

“In the final, the Vietnamese crowd had the Vietnamese national flag and the South Korean national flag waving together. So, I felt that the two countries have became close friends through football,” Moon said.

“I am happier because of the role of coach Park Hang-seo and the Vietnamese players in it — who I have directly met at the training ground during a visit to Vietnam earlier this year. I hope the future will be bright and prosperous for the country,” the South Korean President said.

President Moon and his wife had visited the Vietnam Football Federation’s training centre in Hanoi in March earlier this year to meet the coach and the players. The South Korean politician had also congratulated the team on Facebook after they emerged runners-up in the AFC U23 Championship earlier this year.