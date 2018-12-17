AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: ‘Devastated’ Sumareh issues heartfelt apology to Malaysia fans after Vietnam loss

Malaysia winger Mohamadou Sumareh has apologised to the Harimau Malaya fans after failing to bring home the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup trophy.

Malaysia punched above their weight in the competition, making it all the way to the final, but ultimately succumbed to a superior Vietnam side 3-2 on aggregate.

Sumareh, who was playing in his first ever Suzuki Cup campaign, started seven games for his nation in their run to the final, but failed to get on the scoresheet despite a couple of promising displays.

“I’m sorry Malaysia for not being able to win (the title). If I had a chance to do it again, I would do it better,” Sumareh conceded, in the aftermath of the defeat.

The winger spurned a couple of chances in the return leg of the final, which ultimately proved costly as Malaysia failed to breach the Golden Dragons’ defence.

“Everyone knew that I was not performing at my best. Overall, it wasn’t our day.”

However, despite the loss, Sumareh is now looking forward to returning home for a well-deserved break.

“My family consoled me after the defeat. My mother will prepare all my favourite Gambian dishes when I get home,” he added.