AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia get heroes’ welcome upon return

Malaysia may have finished as runners-up in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup but they certainly had a heroes’ welcome when they returned home.

The Malayan Tigers outlasted heavyweight contenders like Thailand and put up a spirited effort against eventual champions Vietnam.

And their efforts were greeted by big smiles and warm welcomes by Malaysian supporters.

Social media posts have circulated to share the celebration.

sambutan skuad @malayatigers.my di dataran merdeka yang sedang berlangsung.. #harimaumalaya

Many believe the future still holds bright for the Malaysian national team as they have a young core of players and may yet again contend in the next AFF Suzuki Cup.