India recommended as host for 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup by AFC Committee

The AFC Women’s Football Committee has recommended India as the hosts of 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup following a meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday.

India were in contention to host Asia’s premier women’s football competition along with Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan, but it looks like India are set to win the bid after the recommendation from the Women’s Football Committee.

India had previously hosted the 1980 edition of the AFC Women’s Championship, the previous iteration of the Women’s Asian Cup. They are now set to become the first South Asian nation to host the continental championship.

India are also set to host the 2020 FIFA Women's U17 World Cup later this year.

India are also set to host the 2020 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup from November 2 to 21 later this year.

“It was felt that India, who will also have the experience of hosting the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup later this year, was best placed among the three bidders to maximise the promotion of the women’s game,” the AFC noted.

The 2020 edition of the tournament will be expanded from eight teams to 12 with the countries split into three pools for the group stages.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad and Fatorda Stadium in Goa are the three stadiums that are proposed to host the matches in the Asian Cup.

India had previously hosted the AFC U16 Championship in 2016 and the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017.

Japan are the defending champions of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup having won the 2018 edition held in Jordan defeating Australia 1-0 in the final.

