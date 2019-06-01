India among three countries interested in hosting the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

India have emerged as one of the three countries who are looking to host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup — the premier international women’s football competition in Asia.

Chines Taipei and Uzbekistan are the two other countries who have expressed their interest in holding the continental championship before the deadline of May 31, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed.

India have previously hosted the Women’s Asian Cup (then called the AFC Women’s Championship) back in 1980 in Kozhikode. Chinese Taipei had won the competition that year defeating India 2-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei hosted the event in 2001 and have emerged as the Asian champions on three occasions — 1977 on their home soil, 1980 in India and 1981 in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will host the tournament for the first time if they win the bid for the 2022 event.

“The three Member Associations will now be invited to nominate their proposed venues for the tournament, with the host expected to be appointed by the second quarter of 2020,” the AFC said.

The Women’s Asian Cup will see top eight teams from Asia competing for one of the oldest women’s national team titles. The 2018 edition of the tournament was held in Jordan with Japan emerging as the champions ahead of Australia.

The tournament also serves as a qualification event for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Japan, Australia, China PR, Korea Republic and Thailand making it to the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup from the 2018 edition in Jordan.