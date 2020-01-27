Thailand attacker Jaroensak Wonggorn bags top scorer award at AFC U23 Championship 2020

Thailand international winger Jaroensak Wonggorn has bagged the top scorer award at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which concluded on Sunday.

The Changsuek forward scored three goals for Akira Nishino’s side and finished level on goals with Australia’s Nicholas D’Agostino, Iraq’s Mohammed Nassif and United Arab Emirates'(UAE) Zaid Al-Ameri.

🇹🇭’s Jaroensak Wonggorn won the #AFCU23 Top Scorer award with 3⃣ goals ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/Fn8JQk12Nc — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 26, 2020

However, the top scorer award went to the Samut Prakan City winger with the Thai international scoring his three goals from just four appearances — of which three came from the bench.

22-year-old Jaroensak came on in the 87th minute of Thailand’s group stage opener against Bahrain and scored a brace in their 5-0 win. He was also on target from the penalty spot in their final group fixture against Iraq that finished in a 1-1 draw ensuring a knockout stage berth for the hosts.

Icing on the cake! Jaroensak Wonggorn netted a late brace to cap off a wonderful opening night for 🇹🇭 Thailand against 🇧🇭 Bahrain in Group A.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/8K1HpD8wUJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2020

Korea Republic won the AFC U23 Championship 2020 after defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in extra time in the final held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday.

South Korean’s Won Du-jae was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament while his teammate Song Bum-keun was named the best goalkeeper. The fair play award, meanwhile, went to losing finalists Saudi Arabia.