Korea Republic defeat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in extra time to lift AFC U23 Championship 2020 title

An extra-time header from Jeong Tae-wook helped Korea Republic defeat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final and lift the 2020 AFC U23 Championship title at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in 90 minutes despite a good display of attacking football from the two finalists, but the South Koreans nicked the winner with seven minutes left in the extra time to win their first-ever U-23 continental silverware.

FULL TIME AFTER EXTRA TIME It wasn’t pretty but 🇰🇷 South Korea are the Champions! Jeong Tae-Wook grabbed the only goal of the game to help his side see off a stubborn 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia in the #AFCU23 Final! pic.twitter.com/WkWRSUwWqE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

The AFC U23 Championship has now had four different champions in its first four editions with Korea Republic joining Iraq (2013), Japan (2016) and Uzbekistan (2018) as the winners of the continental championship.

The title showdown in Bangkok saw an entertaining contest between the South Koreans and Saudis, but it remained goalless at the end of the first half despite both sides going close on more than one occasion in the first 45 minutes.

It was the Green Falcons who threatened in the early exchanges as Abdullah Al Hamdan tested goalkeeper Song Beom-keun seconds after kick off before his teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb almost robbed the South Korean custodian of possession in the 12th minute.

12′ Almost a disaster! Beom-Keun makes a mess with a back pass and 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia nearly make him pay!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/Yl8FFoRqrC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

But, a catastrophe was diverted and eight minutes later, the Taegeuk Warriors had their first opportunity when SC Freiburg attacker Jeong Woo-yeong won a battle against Saud Abdulhamid in the box and then nutmegged him only for the attack to be foiled by a quick intervention from keeper Mohammed Al Yami.

Al Hamdan’s close-range effort was blocked South Korean skipper Lee Sang-min in the 29th minute while, at the other end, Woo-yeong failed to hit the target from 10 yards after some brilliant build-up play three minutes before the break.

20′ CHANCE! Woo-Yeong latches onto a long pass and he almost scores a great solo goal to put his side ahead!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/SMFMVdUHv8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

Korea Republic head coach Kim Hak-bum surprised many when he replaced Woo-yeong with Lee Dong-jun at the interval, but the freshly-introduced attacker was the nerve-centre for many of the South Korean attacks in the second period.

In the 58th minute, Dong-jun was denied by Al Yami after the Busan IPark attacker had cut inside and fired a low drive directed towards the far corner. 20 minutes later, the 22-year-old, capitalising on a slip up from defender Abdulbassit Hindi, was once again denied by the goalkeeper’s outstretched leg.

78′ WHAT A CHANCE! How have 🇰🇷 South Korea not scored here? They had 3 chances!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/4AcoUunIw3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

Extra time was employed after neither of the sides budged in the 90 minutes, and the turning point of the finale came towards the dying moments as Kim Dae-won was fouled wide on the left by Abdulhamid.

Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong floated in the free kick with his left foot and Daegu FC centre-back Tae-wook rose the highest to head in the delivery and help the South Koreans taste a sweet victory as they negated a valiant Saudi Arabian performance.

113′ GOAL! 1-0 🇰🇷 South Korea A corner is delivered into the area and Tae-Wook applies the finish with a powerful header!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/9cbMEecJAM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

KOREA REPUBLIC: Song Beom-keun, Lee You-hyeon (Kim Dae-won 73′), Kang Yoon-sung, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dong-hyun, Jeong Woo-yeong (Lee Dong-jun 45′), Kim Jin-gyu (Lee Dong-kyeong 53′), Kim Jin-ya, Won Du-jae, Oh Se-hun

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al Yami, Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, Hassan Al Tambakti (Abdulelah Alamri 99′), Khalid Dubaysh, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ali Al-Hassan (Nasser Al Omran 105′), Hussain Ahmed Al Issa, Khalid Al-Ghannam (Ayman Yahya 60′), Mukhtar Ali, Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Firas Al-Buraikan 67′)