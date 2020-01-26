LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Korea Republic vs Saudi Arabia

Korea Republic are facing Saudi Arabia in the final of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia had defeated defending champions Uzbekistan 1-0 in the semifinal on January 22 with Nasser Al Omran scoring the only goal of the last four clash in the 83rd minute at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Meanwhile, Korea Republic are in the final after defeating Australia 2-0 in their semifinal fixture. After a goalless first half, strikes from Kim Dae-won and Lee Dong-gyeong sealed a well-deserved victory for the South Koreans.

Both the sides have also booked a place in the men’s football competition of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo along with hosts Japan and Australia, who defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday to claim the third place in the AFC U23 Championship.

Uzbekistan had emerged champions of the continental competition in 2018 having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which was first held in 2013.

Korea Republic vs Saudi Arabia in the final A of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 8.30 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Korea Republic taking on Saudi Arabia in grand finale of the competition and the kick off is at 8.30 PM HKT.

Korea Republic Starting 11: Song Beom-keun (Goalkeeper), Lee You-hyeon, Kang Yoon-sung, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dong-hyun, Jeong Woo-yeong, Kim Jin-gyu, Kim Jin-ya, Won Du-jae, Oh Se-hun



Saudi Arabia Starting 11: Mohammed Al Yami (Goalkeeper), Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, Hassan Al Tambakti, Khalid Dubaysh, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ali Al-Hassan, Hussain Ahmed Al Issa, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Mukhtar Ali, Abdullah Al-Hamda





1′ – KICK OFF!

1′ – And it is Saudi Arabia who have the first shot on target of this final.

1′ CHANCE He’s surrounded by players but Al Hamdan manages to get a shot away with a neat turn. It’s comfortable for the keeper though.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/ce0IY28JzX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

12′ – Almost a catastrophe for the South Koreans as Abdulrahman Ghareeb was so close to stealing the ball from the legs of goalkeeper Song Bum-keun.

12′ Almost a disaster! Beom-Keun makes a mess with a back pass and 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia nearly make him pay!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/Yl8FFoRqrC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

20′ – CHANCE! Jeong Woo-yeong does brilliantly to hold off Saudi defender Saud Abdulhamid inside the box, then nutmeg him before firing a shot which is foiled by goalkeeper Mohammed Al Yami who is quick off his line.

20′ CHANCE! Woo-Yeong latches onto a long pass and he almost scores a great solo goal to put his side ahead!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/SMFMVdUHv8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

29′ – CHANCE FOR SAUDI ARABIA! Abullah Al Hamdan fires a shot from inside the box, but he is denied by a brave block by South Korean captain Lee Sang-min!

29′ CHANCE! 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia win the ball in a dangerous and Al Hamdan looks set to score but is denied by a couple of deflections!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/lorEW7LYaW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

35′ – Now a chance at the other end!

35′ CLOSE! 🇰🇷 South Korea play their way through and almost take the lead through Se-Hun!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/5e1vwptlnD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

42′ – South Korea go close as Jeong Woo-yeong fails to keep his shot down from close range after a good build up.

42′ WHAT A CHANCE! 🇰🇷 South Korea carve out a chance down the right and Woo-Yeong fires it over the target. Should have done better!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/gKGSWZEGUI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

45′ – One minute added on.

HALF TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 0-0 SAUDI ARABIA!

It has been a half that saw chances at both halves, but there has been no goals to tell you about despite both Saudis and South Koreans going close on more than one occasion.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

And an interesting change at half-time for Korea Republic as Jeong Woo-yeong is replaced by Lee Dong-Jun.

58′ – Korea Republic chance as substitute Lee Dong-jun fires a shot after getting inside the area, but Al Yami with a good save to keep it goalless.

58′ CHANCE! Dong-Jun cuts inside from the right and fires low into the far corner, but the keeper does well to deny him!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/cNRsMUpwF1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

70′ – Look who’s in attendance at the Rajamangala Stadium!

78′ – Another chance for South Korea as Lee Dong-jun is denied again. Time running out for them now to nick a win in the regulation time!

78′ WHAT A CHANCE! How have 🇰🇷 South Korea not scored here? They had 3 chances!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/4AcoUunIw3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

90′ – Into the injury time we go.

END OF 90 MINUTES: KOREA REPUBLIC 0-0 SAUDI ARABIA!

Extra time it is!

91′ – FIRST HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

100′ – Oh Se-hun with the first clear chance of the extra time for South Korea.

100′ CHANCE! Se-Hun attacks the corner but fails to get it on target!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/GI4ehHxswA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

105′ – One minute added on.

HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 0-0 SAUDI ARABIA!

15 more minutes to find a winner before we go into penalty shootouts.

106′ – SECOND HALF OF EXTRA TIME UNDERWAY

113′ – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 Saudi Arabia!

The South Koreans finally have the breakthrough as Jeong Tae-uk heads in from a Lee Dong-gyeong!

113′ GOAL! 1-0 🇰🇷 South Korea A corner is delivered into the area and Tae-Wook applies the finish with a powerful header!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/9cbMEecJAM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 26, 2020

120′ – Into the injury time we go! Korea Republic are now minutes away from triumph.

FULL TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 SAUDI ARABIA!

South Korea are the AFC U23 Championship 2020 winners after a 1-0 win over a brave Saudi Arabia side at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.