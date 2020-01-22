LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Australia vs Korea Republic

Australia are taking on Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Wednesday.

Australia needed extra time to overcome Syria 1-0 in their quarterfinal tie while Korea Republic recorded a last-minute winner against Jordan in their last-eight tie to progress to the semifinals of the fourth edition of the AFC U23 Championship.

The other semifinal witnessed Saudi Arabia taking on defending champions Uzbekistan at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok earlier in the day.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The third-place play-off will take place on January 25 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Australia vs Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Australia taking on Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the tournament and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Here’s how Korea Republic are lining up:

And here’s the Starting 11 for Australia:

STARTING XI – Here’s how the U-23’s line up against Korea Republic. Kick-off is 12:15am AEDT. #AFCU23 #GoAustralia — Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 22, 2020

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – The winners of this tie will face Saudi Arabia who defeated defending champions Uzbekistan in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

DRAMA ONCE AGAIN‼️ 🇸🇦 SAUDI ARABIA have rode their luck and left it late once more… but they have ousted reigning champions 🇺🇿 UZBEKISTAN to reach the final of the #AFCU23 Championship… and qualify for the @Olympics!https://t.co/GKuOY9opdU — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 22, 2020

13′ – It’s been the South Koreans who have been impressive with their attacks so far.

12′ CHANCE! 🇰🇷 South Korea continue to press and Won-Sang almost finds the target inside the box!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/NTHn6ZFLFU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

23′ – Australia almost score the opener after a scrap inside the box!

23′ CLOSE! Buhagiar almost puts away a loose ball inside the box as 🇰🇷 South Korea fail to clear the box!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/PHGnQzJFrK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

25′ – KOREA REPUBLIC HIT THE WOODWORK! Oh Se-hun with a strike on the turn that rattles the upright! That was some strike!

24′ WHAT A HIT! Se-Hun does extremely well to open up the angle and hits the woodwork with a stunning effort! So unlucky!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/BVYuVApdEi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

30′ – Half an hour played and it remains goalless.

40′ – Not much happening here right now.

🇰🇷 South Korea have looked the more dangerous side but 🇦🇺 Australia are standing firm. Still 0-0. Five minutes left till the break.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/ez3E9PjbiD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

45′ – Australia go close from one of the rare chances that have come their way.

45′ CLOSE! Ryan pounces on a loose ball and fires a half volley, only to see it goes wide…just!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/xcNQJMpe4e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

45′ – And then the South Koreans go close with a shot from outside the box! A busy end to this first half in Rangsit.

45′ SO CLOSE! Dae-Won shows a lovely piece of skill to get away from his markers and almost scores a beauty!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/k5F9iYzdmA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

HALF TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-0 KOREA REPUBLIC

HALF-TIME | Australia U23 🇦🇺 0-0 Korea Republic U23 🇰🇷 ⏹ All square at the break and everything to play for at Thammasat Stadium 🏟 Follow the #AFCU23 LIVE 👉 https://t.co/CcrIjKc50R pic.twitter.com/yvH9jaaT8u — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 22, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

50′ – Korea Republic have began the second half strongly and have gone close on a couple of occasions already!

47′ GOOD CHANCE! Dong-Jun is played through and he shoots wide…just! Will 🇰🇷 South Korea regret not converting one of these chances?#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/qauvmouVsM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

51′ – And they go even closer this time around with only the woodwork denying them this time!

51′ DOUBLE CHANCE! WHAT A MISS! How on earth have 🇰🇷 South Korea not scored?! Both Tae-Wook and Dong-Jun miss great chances to open the scoring! #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/vLAoAVQTtF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

56′ – GOAL! Australia 0-1 KOREA REPUBLIC! The South Koreans finally have the lead and it is a well-deserved one! Kim Dae-won with the opener.

56′ GOAL! 1-0 🇰🇷 South Korea You-Hyeon hits the woodwork with a decent strike and Dae-Won taps in the rebound! Lovely football. A deserved lead for the Koreans.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/9W2SydE4zi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

76′ – GOAL! Australia 0-2 KORE REPUBLIC!

The South Koreans have surely booked a place in the final of the AFC U23 Championship and the 2020 Olympic Games as Lee Dong-kyeong doubles their advantage with a left-footed strike!

76′ GOAL! 2-0 🇰🇷 South Korea 🇦🇺 Australia make a mess of their passing at the back and Dong-Kyeong make them pay with a clinical finish! #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/kOr0nwYXZN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2020

90′ – Into the second-half injury time we go!

FULL TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-2 KOREA REPUBLIC!

Korea Republic have entered the final of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 final and in doing so, also book a place in the men’s football competition of 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan later this year!