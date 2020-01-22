AFC U23 Championship |

LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Australia vs Korea Republic

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – Korea Republic vs Jordan

Australia are taking on Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Wednesday.

Australia needed extra time to overcome Syria 1-0 in their quarterfinal tie while Korea Republic recorded a last-minute winner against Jordan in their last-eight tie to progress to the semifinals of the fourth edition of the AFC U23 Championship.

The other semifinal witnessed Saudi Arabia taking on defending champions Uzbekistan at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok earlier in the day.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The third-place play-off will take place on January 25 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Australia vs Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Australia taking on Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the tournament and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Here’s how Korea Republic are lining up:

And here’s the Starting 11 for Australia:

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – The winners of this tie will face Saudi Arabia who defeated defending champions Uzbekistan in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

13′ – It’s been the South Koreans who have been impressive with their attacks so far.

23′ – Australia almost score the opener after a scrap inside the box!

25′ – KOREA REPUBLIC HIT THE WOODWORK! Oh Se-hun with a strike on the turn that rattles the upright! That was some strike!

30′ – Half an hour played and it remains goalless.

40′ – Not much happening here right now.

45′ – Australia go close from one of the rare chances that have come their way.

45′ – And then the South Koreans go close with a shot from outside the box! A busy end to this first half in Rangsit.

HALF TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-0 KOREA REPUBLIC

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

50′ – Korea Republic have began the second half strongly and have gone close on a couple of occasions already!

51′ – And they go even closer this time around with only the woodwork denying them this time!

56′ – GOAL! Australia 0-1 KOREA REPUBLIC! The South Koreans finally have the lead and it is a well-deserved one! Kim Dae-won with the opener.

76′ – GOAL! Australia 0-2 KORE REPUBLIC! 

The South Koreans have surely booked a place in the final of the AFC U23 Championship and the 2020 Olympic Games as Lee Dong-kyeong doubles their advantage with a left-footed strike!

90′ – Into the second-half injury time we go!

FULL TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-2 KOREA REPUBLIC! 

Korea Republic have entered the final of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 final and in doing so, also book a place in the men’s football competition of 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan later this year!

Comments