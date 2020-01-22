AFC U23 Championship 2020: Australia vs Korea Republic live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Australia are to take on Korea Republic in the second semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Wednesday.

Australia needed extra time to overcome Syria 1-0 in their quarterfinal tie while Korea Republic recorded a last-minute winner against Jordan in their last-eight tie to progress to the semifinals of the fourth edition of the AFC U23 Championship.

The other semifinal will witness Saudi Arabia taking on defending champions Uzbekistan.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The third-place play-off will take place on January 25 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between and Uzbekistan will take place on January 22, 2020 and kicks off at 9:15 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.