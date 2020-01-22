AFC U23 Championship 2020: Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Saudi Arabia are to face defending champions Uzbekistan in the first semifinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia defeated hosts Thailand 1-0 in their quarterfinal tie while Uzbekistan demolished United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-1 in their last eight fixture to keep their title defence on track.

The other semifinal will witness Australia taking on Korea Republic.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The third-place play-off will take place on January 25 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan will take place on January 22, 2020 and kicks off at 6:15 PM HKT.

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.