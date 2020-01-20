AFC U23 Championship 2020: Semifinal fixtures, schedule

The semifinal lineups for the AFC U23 Championship 2020 being held in Thailand has been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarterfinal ties.

The fourth edition of the continental championship saw four exciting quarterfinal ties on January 18 and 19 with four teams now left standing in their bid to win the coveted trophy and also book a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Quarterfinal action began with hosts Thailand bidding farewell to the competition after falling 1-0 to Saudi Arabia at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, albeit under controversial circumstances.

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – Korea Republic vs Jordan

The second knockout tie saw Australia and Syria playing out a neck-and-neck clash at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok which was won by Graham Arnold’s Olyroos thanks to an extra-time winner from Al Hassan Toure.

The second day of the knockout stages witnessed Korea Republic steal a 2-1 win against Jordan as Lee Dong-gyeong curled in a spectacular injury-time winner while defending champions Uzbekistan continued their title defence with a commanding 5-1 win over United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Uzbekistan will be up against Australia in January 22’s first semifinal tie at the Rajamangala Stadium while Australia and South Korea face off in the second last-four tie at the Thammasat Stadium.

Top three teams from the tournament will make it to the men’s football competition at the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo later this year along with Japan who have already booked a place as the hosts.

AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Semifinal Fixtures

SF 1 – January 22, 2020 – 9:15 PM HKT – Australia vs Korea Republic – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

SF 2 – January 22, 2020 – 6:15 PM HKT – Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan – Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok

Third-place Play-off

January 25, 2020 – Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 – Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok

Final

January 26, 2020 – Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 – Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok