Thailand seek AFC’s explanation for controversial penalty in AFC U23 Championship tie against Saudi Arabia

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has sent a letter to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) seeking explanations for some dubious refereeing decision during their quarterfinal defeat to Saudi Arabia in the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

Akira Nishino’s Thailand were booted out of the competition following a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit after Abdullah Al Hamdan converted a controversial penalty in the 78th minute of the knockout tie.

The referee had originally awarded a free kick at the edge of the box after a tug on Al Hamdan’s shirt by Thai player Sorawit Panthong.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened to award the match-deciding penalty to the Saudis despite replays showing the shirt-pulling had occurred outside of the penalty area.

“We are seeking explanations for certain rulings that went against Thailand during their AFC U23 Championship quarterfinal match with Saudi Arabia on Saturday,” FAT said in a statement (via Bangkok Post).

“There were incidents wherein the Thai players were handed yellow cards by the match referee, while the Saudi players were not penalised for similar offences. We also want to know the rationale behind selecting a team of match officials from the region of a country which is involved in a match,” it said.

“The FAT has also sought an explanation from the VAR referee as to under which clause of the rule book he awarded the penalty to Saudi Arabia,” FA Thailand added.