AFC U23 Championship |

LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Korea Republic vs Jordan

Korea Republic Jordan AFC U23

Korea Republic are taking on Jordan in the third quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Sunday.

The South Koreans finished top of Group C ahead of defending champions Uzbekistan, IR Iran and China PR while Jordan were runners-up in Group D which was won by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also featured DPR Korea and 2018 runners-up Vietnam.

The winners of the tie will face Australia in the semifinals. The fourth and final quarterfinal will see Uzbekistan face UAE later in the day.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Korea Republic vs Jordan in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 6.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Korea Republic taking on Jordan in the third quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Korea Republic Starting 11: Song Beom-keun (Goalkeeper), Lee You-hyeon, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jin-ya, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-jun, Kim Dae-won. Maeng Seong-wung, Won Du-jae, Cho Gue-sung

 

Jordan Starting 11: Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (Goalkeeper), Hadi Omar Ahmed, Daniel Afaneh, Saed Ahmad Al-Rosan, Ward Al Barri, Ahmad Haikal, Omar Al Zebdieh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohammad Bani Atieh, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Aburiziq

1′ – KICK OFF!

3′ – An early chance for the South Koreans as Cho Geu-sung goes close in the third minute.

10′ – Jordan now have their first effort and it’s on target. But the grateful arms of goalkeeper Song Beom-keun holds onto the shot.

16′  – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 Jordan!

A short free kick is played into the box by Kim Dae-won and headed back across the goal by Jeong Tae-wook and Cho Gue-sung puts the ball in the back of the net.

20′ – Korea Republic almost doubles the lead, but Abdallah Al-Fakhouri saves the day for Jordan.

40′ – Cho Gue-sung with yet another opportunity, but the South Koreans cannot double their lead here.

45′ – Two minutes added on!

HALF TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 JORDAN!

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

52′ – WOODWORK! South Korean have gone close again and this time, it is denied by the crossbar.

70′ – 20 minutes to go and Korea Republic still have that slender 1-0 lead.

76′ – GOAL! Korea Republic 1-1 JORDAN! 

South Korea have threatened to double their lead for long, but it is Jordan who have found an equaliser here — Yazan Al-Naimat with the goal! 1-1!

90′ – Into the injury time we go!

90+5′ – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 Jordan! 

Absolute scenes as the South Koreans nick a win from a free kick expertly planted in the back of the goal by Lee Dong-kyeong! Korea Republic are through to the semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

FULL TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 JORDAN! 

And that is that! What a dramatic quarterfinal that was! And it is Korea Republic who take the win with the very last kick of the game!

 

Comments