LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Korea Republic vs Jordan

Korea Republic are taking on Jordan in the third quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Sunday.

The South Koreans finished top of Group C ahead of defending champions Uzbekistan, IR Iran and China PR while Jordan were runners-up in Group D which was won by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also featured DPR Korea and 2018 runners-up Vietnam.

The winners of the tie will face Australia in the semifinals. The fourth and final quarterfinal will see Uzbekistan face UAE later in the day.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Korea Republic vs Jordan in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 6.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Korea Republic taking on Jordan in the third quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Korea Republic Starting 11: Song Beom-keun (Goalkeeper), Lee You-hyeon, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jin-ya, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-jun, Kim Dae-won. Maeng Seong-wung, Won Du-jae, Cho Gue-sung

Are you Team 🇰🇷 South Korea or Team 🇯🇴 Jordan? 🤔 Watch the Quarter-Final action LIVE starting from 6:05pm HKT on FOX Sports!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/K3a9YvNIfU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

Jordan Starting 11: Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (Goalkeeper), Hadi Omar Ahmed, Daniel Afaneh, Saed Ahmad Al-Rosan, Ward Al Barri, Ahmad Haikal, Omar Al Zebdieh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohammad Bani Atieh, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Aburiziq

1′ – KICK OFF!

KICK OFF! 🇯🇴 Jordan get the quarter-final underway against 🇰🇷 South Korea!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/4fCPr3uvGZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

3′ – An early chance for the South Koreans as Cho Geu-sung goes close in the third minute.

3′ CHANCE! Early opportunity for 🇰🇷 South Korea as Gue-Sung gets a decent attempt off but the keeper deals with it.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/g23KsmLewC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

10′ – Jordan now have their first effort and it’s on target. But the grateful arms of goalkeeper Song Beom-keun holds onto the shot.

10′ CHANCE! 🇯🇴 Jordan some inroads and Al Zebdieh gets a good shot away but it’s straight at the keeper. Decent start to the game from both teams.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/YKN6tiy0si — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

16′ – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 Jordan!

A short free kick is played into the box by Kim Dae-won and headed back across the goal by Jeong Tae-wook and Cho Gue-sung puts the ball in the back of the net.

16′ GOAL! 1-0 🇰🇷 South Korea The Koreans execute the free kick to perfection and Gue-Sung makes no mistake with the header for his 2nd goal of the tournament!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/EtG0yqjmQk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

20′ – Korea Republic almost doubles the lead, but Abdallah Al-Fakhouri saves the day for Jordan.

20′ WHAT A SAVE! Dae-Won tries to curl one into the top corner and Al-Fakhouri somehow produces a fine finger-tip save to deny him!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/yJ27OMdajg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

40′ – Cho Gue-sung with yet another opportunity, but the South Koreans cannot double their lead here.

40′ WHAT A MISS! Gue-Sung has a wonderful opportunity to get his 2nd goal of the game but he blasts the effort over the target!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/g4NYMmUlpu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

45′ – Two minutes added on!

HALF TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 JORDAN!

HALF TIME 🇰🇷 South Korea have been the better side and they go into the break a goal up against 🇯🇴 Jordan.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/R93iGaG0M5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

52′ – WOODWORK! South Korean have gone close again and this time, it is denied by the crossbar.

52′ CLANG! Jin-Gyu almost doubles 🇰🇷 South Korea’s lead with a spectacular free kick but is denied by the woodwork!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/h4LdTEe4kt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

70′ – 20 minutes to go and Korea Republic still have that slender 1-0 lead.

70 minutes gone and it’s still 1-0 to 🇰🇷 South Korea against 🇯🇴 Jordan. Jordan are pushing hard for the equalizer.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/LSkwFTCp1T — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

76′ – GOAL! Korea Republic 1-1 JORDAN!

South Korea have threatened to double their lead for long, but it is Jordan who have found an equaliser here — Yazan Al-Naimat with the goal! 1-1!

76′ GOAL! 1-1 🇯🇴 Jordan They have been for the pushing equalizer and Al-Naimat scores it to draw Jordan level. It’s a bit fortunate but they won’t care!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/eFlSJS1lkj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

90′ – Into the injury time we go!

90+5′ – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 Jordan!

Absolute scenes as the South Koreans nick a win from a free kick expertly planted in the back of the goal by Lee Dong-kyeong! Korea Republic are through to the semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

90+5′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 🇰🇷 South Korea Dong-Kyeong scores a stunning free kick in stoppage time to win it for South Korea and send them into the semi finals!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/U4OsYd2Yuy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2020

FULL TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 JORDAN!

And that is that! What a dramatic quarterfinal that was! And it is Korea Republic who take the win with the very last kick of the game!