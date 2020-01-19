AFC U23 Championship |

AFC U23 Championship 2020: Korea Republic vs Jordan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Korea

Korea Republic are to face Jordan in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Sunday.

The South Koreans finished top of Group C ahead of defending champions Uzbekistan and IR Iran while Jordan were runners-up in Group D which was won by the United Arab Emirates and also feature DPR Korea and 2018 runners-up Vietnam.

The winners of the tie will face Australia in the semifinals.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Korea Republic and Jordan will take place on January 19, 2020 and kicks off at 6:15 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Korea Republic taking on Jordan in the third quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Korea Republic Starting 11: Song Beom-keun (Goalkeeper), Lee You-hyeon, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jin-ya, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-jun, Kim Dae-won. Maeng Seong-wung, Won Du-jae, Cho Gue-sung

 

Jordan Starting 11: Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (Goalkeeper), Hadi Omar Ahmed, Daniel Afaneh, Saed Ahmad Al-Rosan, Ward Al Barri, Ahmad Haikal, Omar Al Zebdieh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohammad Bani Atieh, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Aburiziq

1′ – KICK OFF!

3′ – An early chance for the South Koreans as Cho Geu-sung goes close in the third minute.

10′ – Jordan now have their first effort and it’s on target. But the grateful arms of goalkeeper Song Beom-keun holds onto the shot.

16′  – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 Jordan!

A short free kick is played into the box by Kim Dae-won and headed back across the goal by Jeong Tae-wook and Cho Gue-sung puts the ball in the back of the net.

20′ – Korea Republic almost doubles the lead, butAbdallah Al-Fakhouri saves the day for Jordan.

40′ – Cho Gue-sung with yet another opportunity, but the South Koreans cannot double their lead here.

45′ – Two minutes added on!

HALF TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 1-0 JORDAN!

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

52′ – WOODWORK! South Korean have gone close again and this time, it is denied by the crossbar.

70′ – 20 minutes to go and Korea Republic still have that slender 1-0 lead.

76′ – GOAL! Korea Republic 1-1 JORDAN! 

South Korea have threatened to double their lead for long, but it is Jordan who have found an equaliser here — Yazan Al-Naimat with the goal! 1-1!

90′ – Into the injury time we go!

90+5′ – GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 Jordan! 

Absolute scenes as the South Koreans nick a win from a free kick expertly planted in the back of the goal by Lee Dong-kyeong! Korea Republic are through to the semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

FULL TIME: KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 JORDAN! 

And that is that! What a dramatic quarterfinal that was! And it is Korea Republic who take the win with the very last kick of the game!

