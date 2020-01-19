AFC U23 Championship |

AFC U23 Championship 2020: UAE vs Uzbekistan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

UAE finished top of Group D level on points with Jordan and ahead of DPR Korea and 2018 finalists Vietnam while defending champions Uzbekistan progressed as runners-up in Group C behind Korea Republic and ahead of IR Iran on a better goal difference.

The winners of the tie will face Saudi Arabia in the semifinals.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between UAE and Uzbekistan will take place on January 19, 2020 and kicks off at 9:15 PM HKT.

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have UAE taking on Uzbekistan in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Here’s how UAE will line up for tonight’s crucial clash:

And here’s the Starting 11 for Uzbekistan:

1′ – And we have KICK OFF! 

7′ – Early chance for defending champions Uzbekistan as Azizjon Ganiev’s effort is saved by UAE goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi.

13′ – GOAL! UAE 1-0 Uzbekistan! 

The Emiratis have taken the lead and it is that man Zayed Al Ameri again who has put the Whites ahead in the 13th minute. 1-0 to UAE.

16′ – GOAL! UAE 1-1 UZBEKISTAN! 

And we have equaliser as Ilkhomjon Alijanov fires a powerful low drive from just outside the box into the back of the net1 What a game we have on our cards here.

24′ – PENALTY FOR UZBEKISTAN as Oybek Bozorov is brought down inside the box by UAE’s Khalfan Hassan.

26′ – GOAL! UAE 1-2 UZBEKISTAN! 

Uzbekistan captain Islomjon Kobilov sends UAE goalkeeper and captain Mohammed Al Shamsi the wrong way to give the defending champions a 2-1 lead.

41′ – GOAL! UAE 1-3 UZBEKISTAN! 

Oybek Bozorov scores from the distance to double Uzbekistan’s lead. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi was completely in no man’s land there.

45′ – Three minutes added on.

45+3′ – UAE goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi keeps his team in the game, but barely!

HALF TIME: UAE 1-3 UZBEKISTAN! 

Uzbekistan have blown UAE away in this first half. Is there a way back for the Emiratis in the second period?

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!’

60′ – Half an hour to go!

71′ – Uzbekistan threaten again! But UAE somehow avoid further damages

85′ – GOAL! UAE 1-4 UZEBKISTAN! 

A commanding display from Uzbekistan as they find their fourth against a hapless UAE side.

90+5′ – GOAL! UAE 1-5 UZBEKISTAN!

A five-star performance from the Uzbeks!

FULL TIME: UAE 1-5 UZBEKISTAN! 

There is no stopping defending champions Uzbekistan as they progress to the semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

