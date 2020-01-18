2020 AFC U23 Championship: Toure downs Syria in extra-time to fire Australia into semis

Australia were made to work for their place in the last four of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship but ultimately succeeded with a 1-0 quarter-final win over Syria on Saturday.

In a real battle of attrition at the Rajamangala Stadium, both sides failed to break the deadlock in the 90 minutes but, in the 13th minute of extra-time, substitute Al Hassan Toure netted with a clinical finish to send the Olyroos through to the semi-finals.

Australia will now face either Korea Republic or Jordan – who meet on Sunday – in the semis and victory in the next game would guarantee their place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the top three teams from this tournament qualifying.

AFC U23 Championship – Australia vs Syria

Although they ultimately prevailed, the Australians certainly had their fair share of nervy moments, with the first coming as early as the 10th minute.

Showing good strength, Mohamad Al-Barri eased Tass Mourdoukoutas out of the way to turn through on goal only for his low shot to be saved by Tom Glover, who did well to make himself big in a one-on-one situation.

10′ WHAT A CHANCE! Albarri sneaks in behind 🇦🇺 Australia’s defence and looks certain to score but he’s well denied by Glover!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/gKja4OaEYD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

The Olyroos eventually gained the ascendancy in the possession stakes but, although they were enjoying plenty more of the ball, Syria were curiously looking the more dangerous of the two sides.

With Al-Barri and Abd Al-Rahman Barakat leading the charge, the Syrians threatened on the counterattack on a number of occasions, while set-pieces also posed Australia plenty of problems with the added height of captain Fares Al-Arnaout up from the back.

Nonetheless, with neither side able to get the job done in regulation time, the tie then went into extra-time and Toure made the difference in the 103rd minute.

A brilliant slide-rule pass by Aiden O’Neill in behind the opposition defence released Toure as he beat the offside trap and, despite being confronted by the advancing Yazan Ourabi, the 19-year-old kept his cool to stroke a shot with the outside of his boot through the legs of the Syria goalkeeper.

The Olyroos then had an opportunity to put the result beyond doubt three minutes later when Trent Buhagiar fed a neat pass to release Nicholas D’Agostino, but Ourabi produced an outstanding save to keep his side in it.

120′ OMG! SO CLOSE! Alaji strikes a wonderful free kick and goes extremely close to drawing 🇸🇾 Syria level!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/iVF8GEavVS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

And, in the 120th and final minute, Syria had one final chance to force the draw and take the contest into penalties as Anas Alaji lined up a freekick on the edge of the area.

But although his delicate curling effort had Glover scrambling across his line, it sailed just wide off the far post as the Australians – with plenty of sweat on their brows – held on for the win.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Glover, Thomas Deng, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Dylan Ryan, Alex Gersbach, Ramy Najjarine (Trent Buhagiar 90’), Keanu Baccus, Zach Duncan (Aiden O’Neill 75’), Reno Piscopo (Ben Folami 101’), Daniel Bouman (Al Hassan Toure 64’), Nicholas D’Agostino.

SYRIA: Yazan Ourabi, Yousef Al-Hamwi, Fares Al-Arnaout, Yosief Mohammad, Khaled Kurdaghli, Simon Amin (Abdelkader Shaban 91’), Kamel Hmeisheh, Zeid Ghrir (Mohamad Al-Hallak 105’), Mohamad Al-Barri (Abdulhadi Shalha 81’), Kamel Koaeh (Anas Alaji 102’), Abd Al-Rahman Barakat.