5 talking points from Thailand’s controversial loss to Saudi Arabia in AFC U23 Championship 2020 quarterfinal

A controversial VAR decision marred the quarterfinal fixture as hosts Thailand crashed out of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship after a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit on Saturday.

Both the teams were holding each other goalless in the first quarterfinal tie of the continental championship when the referee overturned his original decision of a free kick for the Saudis to award them a penalty deep into second half that proved the decider in the knockout fixture.

Here, we take a look at the five major talking points from the game…

1) Thailand’s knockout stage debut

SUPHANAT MUEANTA at AFC U23 C’ship: Highlights from Thailand’s 17-year-old prodigy

Thailand have taken part in all AFC U23 Championships bar one since its inception in 2013. However, the kingdom has failed to progress out of the group stages during both their previous appearances. In 2016, they finished bottom of a group that featured Japan, DPR Korea and Saudi Arabia while in 2018 at China PR, they crashed out with three defeats against Japan, Palestine and the North Koreans as their ASEAN neighbours Vietnam made a run into the final. However, this time around, it is the Thais who are representing Southeast Asia in the knockout stages as 2018 runners-up Vietnam have already bowed out of the tournament.

2) Saudis spoiled for choices!

Feras Al-Birakan grabs decisive Saudi Arabia goal against Syria

The Green Falcons have one of the exciting attacking line ups of the tournament with their squad featuring two senior Saudi Arabia international strikers in the form of Abdullah Al Hamdan and Firas Al Buraikan. However, the predicament befalling Saudi U-23 head coach Saad Al-Shehri is to pick one of the two to lead his line every passing game. While it was 20-year-old Al Hamdan who got the nod to play in the 2-1 win over Japan and the goalless draw against Qatar, 19-year-old Al Buraikan started against Syria in their final group outing and found the winner in the 80th minute of the game. It was Al Hamdan who returned to lead the charge for his side in the quarters and for the hosts, it was proof of the sizeable challenge in front of them against a side who boast of strength in depth.

3) An even first 45 minutes

6′ CLANG! Mueanta hits the woodwork with a wonderful effort..so unlucky! The hosts 🇹🇭 Thailand have made the brighter start of the two sides!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/k9nPgFOnmc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

There were chances for either sides in the first half, but the game remained goalless as neither of them failed to grab those opportunities. It was Thailand who began strongly as Supachai Jaided intercepted a pass from Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Yami and fired his effort wide of the goal. 17-year-old Suphanat Mueanta rattled the woodwork in the sixth minute as the Green Falcons took their own time to start firing. It was Al Hamdan who was the central figure in their moves as the striker first missed a sitter in front of the goal in the 33rd minute before he did extremely well to set up Ayman Al-Khulaif for a shot inside the box in the 41st minute which also fell victim to suspect finishing that kept the game goalless at the half-time break.

4) Controversial VAR decision mars the tie

Penalty or No Penalty? 🤔 The referee awarded 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia a free kick just outside the box but after a VAR review and the official gave a penalty instead!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/ZYrgxqOTXN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

The decisive moment of the game came in the 73rd minute when referee pulled back the play for what looked like a pull on Al Hamdan’s shirt by Sorawit Panthong. The replays showed that the tug from the Thai player came outside the box and he had later won the ball with a clean tackle inside the box, but the referee reversed his original decision of a free kick at the edge of the box and decided to award a penalty to the Saudis instead after consultation with the VAR stunning both the Thai players on the field and supporters at the stands of the Thammasat Stadium. Al Hamdan stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake from the spot to score what turned out to be the winning goal for the Green Falcons.

5) Thailand feel hard done by, but Saudis on their way

The losing Thailand side will be questioning the referee’s decision for days to come while Saudi keep alive their dream of an AFC U23 Championship title and a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic after reaching the semifinals of the tournament. Top three teams from the tournament along with hosts Japan are set to represent Asia in men’s football of the Olympic Games to be held later this year. Saudi Arabia will now face the winners of the quarterfinal between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and defending champions Uzbekistan to be played on Sunday.