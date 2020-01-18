2020 AFC U23 Championship: Best XI of the Group Stage

With the group stage of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his Best XI from the past three rounds ahead of the weekend’s quarter-finals.

GK: KORRAPHAT NAREECHAN (THAILAND)

Despite playing some excellent football in the group stage, Thailand were ultimately made to sweat for their place in the quarter-finals but Korraphat Nareechan ultimately did his job to get them through.

The 22-year-old came good on numerous occasions with a series of fine saves, none bigger than in the final group game against Iraq when his 90th-minute point-blank range save earned the Thais the point they needed to progress.

KORRAPHAT NAREECHAN steps up: All the BEST SAVES from Thailand U23 No. 1

RB: KHOJIAKBAR ALIJONOV (UZBEKISTAN)

One of those who were part of the Uzbekistan side which emerged triumphant in 2018, Khojiakbar Alijonov looks an even more complete right-back two years on.

The Pakhtakor man rarely loses a one-on-one challenge but also relishes bombing forward, where his interplay with the winger and dangerous crosses are a huge asset for the Uzbeks.

CB: FARES AL-ARNAOUT (SYRIA)

As far as inspirational captains go, few can rival Fares Al-Arnaout – who has quite literally put his body on the line for the cause as Syria caused a real upset by pipping Qatar and Japan to second place in Group B.

In the same way he resolutely defends in his own area, Al-Arnaout also shows the same endeavour in the opposition box and he won a penalty that gave Syria their go-ahead goal against the Japanese by bravely throwing his head into where most others would flinch.

CB: HASSAN TOMBAKTI (SAUDI ARABIA)

Like Al-Arnaout, Hassan Tombakti has also led his side with plenty of conviction – with Saudi Arabia having only conceded once all tournament long.

With Tombakti as the defensive general, Saudi Arabia’s three-man backline of him, Abdulbassit Hindi and Abdulelah Al-Amri will prove tough for even the competition’s best attacks to carve apart.

LB: IHAB AL-KHAWALDEH (JORDAN)

Jordan have done extremely well to reach the quarter-finals and there has been no shortage of players who have stood up for them.

Ihab Al-Khawaldeh, in particular, has caught the eye with a series of accomplished displays, having initially started the tournament on the bench but forcing his way into the starting XI and even netting against United Arab Emirates.

DM: ABDULLA ABDULLAEV (UZBEKISTAN)

Azizjon Ganiev may be the more-famous name in the Uzbekistan midfield given he was part of the triumphant team from 2018, but Abdulla Abdullaev is proving to be equally influential.

Sitting deeper than Ganiev, Abdullaev is responsible for shielding the Uzbek defence but then also ventures forward to good effect, where he has shown a knack to keep the play moving with some visionary passing.

CM: MAENG SEONG-UNG (KOREA REPUBLIC)

There is a certain Ki Sung-yueng to the way he plays and, while that is a huge comparison to make, Maeng Seong-ung has certainly driven Korea Republic forward at this tournament akin to the way the former Taegeuk Warriors’ captain used to do for his teams at past FIFA World Cups.

A typical all-action midfielder, Maeng covers every blade of grass on the field and does not like to overcomplicate matters, while also boasting a powerful shot on his right foot.

RF: LEE DONG-JUN (KOREA REPUBLIC)

Another South Korean that has really caught the eye has been Lee Dong-jun, although that would only be natural given the way he came off the bench to score a 93rd-minute winner against China PR.

Rewarded with a place in the starting XI in the next against Iran, Lee found the target once more and gives opposition defenders all kinds of headaches with his pace and trickery.

AM: RENO PISCOPO (AUSTRALIA)

A real livewire in the attacking third, Reno Piscopo has been lighting up the tournament from Match Day 1 when he found the back of the net with a stunning freekick.

Starting out on the left but frequently drifting into the No. 10 position for Australia, the Perth Glory man also has an eye for a killer pass as he showed with assists for Nicholas D’Agostino and Ramy Najjarine.

LF: SUPHANAT MUEANTA (THAILAND)

It is remarkable to think that – at 17 – Suphanat Mueanta is not just coming up against but terrorising opponents six years his senior.

SUPHANAT MUEANTA at AFC U23 C’ship: Highlights from Thailand’s 17-year-old prodigy

It did not take long for Thai football’s newest sensation to get started with two goals in an opening 5-0 win over Bahrain, and he also showed maturity in being the main man in attack against Iraq when both Supachok Sarachat and Supachai Jaided started on the bench.

ST: ABD AL-RAHMAN BARAKAT (SYRIA)

Syria may have Alaa Aldin Dali to thank for his super-sub ways, having come off the bench and scored against both Qatar and Japan, but the steady presence that starts from the first minute has been Abd Al-Rahman Barakat.

Like Aldin Dali, Barakat also has two goals to his name but has arguably been the standout striker in the tournament so far, especially considering he usually find himself up against two or three opponents at a time but rarely loses the contest.