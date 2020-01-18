LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Australia vs Syria

Australia are taking on Syria in the second quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Australia finished top of Group A after a win over Thailand and draws against both Iraq and Bahrain while Syria were the runners-up in Group B behind group toppers Saudi Arabia.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Australia vs Syria in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Australia taking on Syria in the second quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Australia Starting 11: Tom Glover (Goalkeeper), Alex Gersbach, Dylan Ryan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Thomas Deng, Ramy Najjarine, Zach Duncan, Reno Piscopo, Keanu Baccus, Daniel Bouman, Nicholas D’Agostino

Are you Team 🇦🇺 Australia or Team 🇸🇾 Syria? 🤔 Watch the 2020 AFC U23 Championship Quarter-Final LIVE starting from 9:05pm HKT on FOX Sports!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/9Dgjc1qsQG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

Syria Starting 11: Mohamad Yazan Ourabi (Goalkeeper), Yousef Al Hamwi, Yosief Mohammad, Fares Arnaout, Khaled Kurdaghli, Kamel Hmeisheh, Kamel Koaeh, Mohamad Albarri, Zeid Ghrir, Simon Amin, Abd Al Rahman Barakat

Kick off coming up in a moment as the teams have made their way into the pitch at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

🇦🇺 Australia and 🇸🇾 Syria are about to do battle as they make their way out onto the field…#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/A0AuQkpTLi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

1′ – KICK OFF!

3′ – Chance for Australia as Ramy Najjarine’s left-foot strike from distance flies wide of the goal.

9′ – Australia with a chance as Alex Gersbach fires a shot across the goal.

10′ – SYRIA DENIED! Mohamad Albarri gets behind the Australian defence and has just the goalkeeper to beat. But Tom Glover pulls off a brilliant save to keep the scores level.

10′ WHAT A CHANCE! Albarri sneaks in behind 🇦🇺 Australia’s defence and looks certain to score but he’s well denied by Glover!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/gKja4OaEYD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

30′ – Half an hour played and it is AUSTRALIA 0, SYRIA 0

HALF TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-0 SYRIA!

Chances have been far and few between in this quarterfinal tie between the Olyroos and Syria. It remains goalless in Bangkok.

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

60′ – That was close for Syria!

60′ CHANCE! 🇸🇾 Syria carve out an opening in the final but couldn’t put the chances away!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/2rY1Ri8Zhj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

75′ – 15 minutes to go and still no goals to tell you about.

74′ SO CLOSE! Toure was inches away from giving 🇦🇺 Australia the key opening goal!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/tuotlZWaoW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

90′ – Five minutes added on!

END OF 90 MINUTES: AUSTRALIA 0-0 SYRIA!

Nothing to separate the two sides in 90 minutes. Extra time beckons.

FULL TIME Neither 🇦🇺 Australia nor 🇸🇾 Syria could produce the quality to get the breakthrough after 90 minutes. Extra time coming up!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/ZWLeysAOuO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

91′ – FIRST HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

91′ – Chance for Australia as Reno Piscopo plays Trent Buhagiar through on goal and he has to denied by a save from Syria goalkeeper Mohamad Yazan Ourabi who was quick off his line.

102′ – GOAL! AUSTRALIA 1-0 Syria!

Substitute Al Hassan Toure breaks free of the Syrian defence and produces a cool finish past the onrushing goalkeeper to give the Olyroos a 1-0 lead in the extra time.

103′ GOAL! 1-0 🇦🇺 Australia O’Neill picks out Toure with a lovely ball and the latter makes no mistake with the finish!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/svm2YjMClP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: AUSTRALIA 1-0 SYRIA!

106′ – SECOND HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

FULL TIME: AUSTRALIA 1-0 SYRIA!

Australia are through to the semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 after a win against Syria.