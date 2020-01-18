LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Thailand vs Saudi Arabia

Hosts Thailand are taking on Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit on Saturday.

Akira Nishino’s Thailand collected four points in Group A with a win against Bahrain, a draw against Iraq and a loss to Australia to finish one point behind the Olyroos who progressed as the group winners and one more than Iraq who bowed out of the tournament playing three consecutive draws.

Meanwhile, Group B saw Saudi Arabia and Syria progressing while Qatar and Japan suffered early elimination.

Top two teams from each group progressed to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals are to be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinal of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 6.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have hosts Thailand taking on Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinal of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Thailand Starting 11: Korraphat Nareechan (Goalkeeper), Thitathorn Auksornsri, Thitawee Auksornsri, Meechok Marhasaranukun, Saringkan Promsupa, Kritsada Kaman, Supachok Sarachat, Anon Amornlerdsak, Sorawit Panthong, Suphanat Mueanta, Supachai Jaided

Saudi Arabia Starting 11: Mohammed Al Yami (Goalkeeper), Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, Hassan Al Tambakti, Khalid Dubaysh, Saud Abdulhamid, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Ali Al-Hassan, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Mukhtar Ali, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Al-Hamdan

The national anthems have ringed loud at the Thammasat Stadium and the players are all set for the first quarterfinal of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

2′ – First chance falls for Thailand as forward Supachai Jaided intercepts a pass from Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Yami just outside the box and fires a shot which flies wide.

6′ – WOODWORK! Thailand have hit the woodwork and it is none other than the 17-year-old Suphanat Mueanta.

6′ CLANG! Mueanta hits the woodwork with a wonderful effort..so unlucky! The hosts 🇹🇭 Thailand have made the brighter start of the two sides!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/k9nPgFOnmc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

20′ – Twenty minutes played and no sings of a goal here yet except for that chance for Suphanat earlier.

25′ – THAILAND 0-0 SAUDI ARABIA

25 minutes played and it’s still 0-0 between 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia and 🇹🇭 Thailand.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/xXbnLaUNej — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

33′ – CHANCE for Saudi Arabia! Abdullah Al-Hamdan meets with a cross in front of the goal, but his effort is over the goal! That was a big chance for the Saudis.

41′ – Another chance for Saudi Arabia and this time it is Al Hamdan who creates it, but the finish from Ayman Al-Khulaif is disappointing.

HALF TIME: THAILAND 0-0 SAUDI ARABIA

HALF TIME Both 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia and 🇹🇭 Thailand have had their moments in front of goal but there’s nothing to separate the two teams so far.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/66f3X3D5w2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

SECOND HALF! We’re back underway for 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia vs 🇹🇭 Thailand! Who will prevail in this Quarter-Final?#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/7VQTjsMwOm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

56′ – Free kick in a promising position for Saudi Arabia, but it is wasted.

56′ CHANCE! 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia have a free kick in a good position but Al-Najei fires it over the target. Should have done better there!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/b2k0Qzt7Hw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

70′ – 20 minutes of regulation time left.

73′ – Foul on Al Hamdan by Sorawit Panthong an the referee gives a free kick at the edge of the box. However, the VAR has intervened and awarded a penalty to Saudi Arabia!

75′ PENALTY SAUDI ARABIA! The official has awarded 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia a penalty after a VAR review on a challenge!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/mF2qV0OkmH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

78′ – GOAL! Thailand 0-1 SAUDI ARABIA!

Abdullah Al Hamdan makes no mistake from the penalty spot as he converts to give Saudis the lead in the quarterfinal!

78′ GOAL! 1-0 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Al-Hamdan converts the penalty to put his side ahead against the hosts! Can 🇹🇭 Thailand fight back with so little time left?#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/farnUWWD1e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

90′ – Six minutes added on!

FULL TIME: THAILAND 0-1 SAUDI ARABIA!

FULL TIME Heartbreak for the hosts 🇹🇭 Thailand! Abdullah Al-Hamdan converted a late controversial penalty to send 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia through to the semi finals! #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/ANDIMFCVco — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 18, 2020

Thailand have all the reasons to be upset about the result as they are eliminated from the AFC U23 Championship 2020 after Abdullah Al Hamdan’s winner from a very controversial penalty.