2020 AFC U23 Championship Match Day 3: The Top 8

The group stage of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship has been completed and only eight teams remain in the quest not just for glory, but also a place at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

There has been no shortage of big results and upsets and – in the process – several individuals have rose to prominence as they continue to inspire their respective sides in the quest for glory.

Ahead of the weekend’s quarter-finals, here are the Top 8 from Match Day 3 of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

1) RENO PISCOPO (AUSTRALIA)

Having once been on the books of Inter Milan but now plying his trade in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix, Reno Piscopo is emerging as one of Australian football’s most-exciting talents.

The 21-year-old racked up his second assist of the tournament with an incisive pass to release Ramy Najjarine with a 1-1 draw with Bahrain, and should play a decisive role in how far the Olyroos reach.

2) KORRAPHAT NAREECHAN (THAILAND)

Thailand has had an excellent goalkeeper to call upon over the past decade in Kawin Thamsatchanan, but it looks like his successor could have arrived in the form of Korraphat Nareechan.

KORRAPHAT NAREECHAN steps up: All the BEST SAVES from Thailand U23 No. 1

Korraphat has delivered the goods when it has really mattered in his first three appearances, and his stunning 90th-minute stop to keep out Murad Mohammed’s point-blank range header effectively salvaged a 1-1 draw against Iraq that secured the Thais’ progress to the knockout round.

3) OMID NOORAFKAN (IRAN)

Omid Noorafkan is one of Iran’s brightest hopes and, after signing for Belgian outfit Charleroi in 2018, is now back in his homeland on loan at Sepahan.

Although Iran ultimately came out short in their quest to progress out of the group stage, Noorafkan cannot be faulted for his display on Wednesday, where he excelled upon being shifted out of defence and into midfield and impressed with his distribution and composure in converting the 87th-minute penalty that led to a 1-0 win over China PR.

4) OH SE-HUN (KOREA REPUBLIC)

Korea Republic caused quite a stir last year when they reached the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup and Oh Se-hun was one of the stars of that campaign, netting crucial goals in wins over Argentina and Japan to be his team’s joint-top scorer.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old announced his arrival on the AFC U23 Championship with both goals in a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan and, while he did not know much about the first as a long-range shot deflected in off his back, his second was a classy effort from the edge of the box.

5) TAREK SALMAN (QATAR)

Given the senior side’s status as reigning Asian champions, Qatar will be disappointed to have been eliminated from the AFC U23 Championship at the group stage.

One man that can hold his head high however is Tarek Salman, who has been leading them from the heart of defence and put in another strong display in a 1-1 draw with Japan.

6) SAMI AL-NAJEI (SAUDI ARABIA)

Progressing as Group B winners after recording two wins and a draw, Saudi Arabia must be considered as genuine contenders and, while it has been Abdulrahman Ghareeb who has garnered most of the headlines thus far, another prospect has come to the fore in Sami Al-Najei.

With Ali Al-Hassan sitting deep at Ghareeb deployed in an advanced role, Al-Najei was almost singlehandedly providing the energy in the engine room but put in a tireless display and always looked to push forward when he had the opportunity.

7) HO TAN TAI (VIETNAM)

Having reached the final in 2018, Vietnam severely disappointed in this campaign as they bowed out on Thursday after a shock 2-1 loss to DPR Korea saw them finish bottom of Group D.

Few from their side will depart Thailand with their reputations enhanced, although Ho Tan Tai can at least lay claim to ending the campaign with an accomplished performance at right-wingback and produced the assist for Nguyen Tien Linh to net Vietnam’s only goal of the tournament.

8) KHALIFA AL-HAMMADI (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

Although he did not repeat his goal-scoring exploits from their previous game, Khalifa Al-Hammadi once again caught the eye in United Arab Emirates’ 1-1 draw with Jordan – this time based on his primary role of defending.

The lanky centre-back did well to keep his opponents at bay for much of the contest but also looked comfortable in possession, and the Emiratis might have to be taken seriously given how stable they look at the back.