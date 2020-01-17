AFC U23 Championship 2020: Who will face who in the quarterfinals

The group stages of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 came to a conclusion on Thursday and we now have confirmation of all eight teams that have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Top two teams from each of the four groups progressed to the knockout stages of the continental championship being held in Thailand and it was the hosts themselves and Australia who made it out of Group A.

Akira Nishino’s Thailand collected four points with a win against Bahrain, a draw against Iraq and a loss to Australia to finish one point behind the Olyroos who progressed as the group winners and one more than Iraq who bowed out of the tournament playing three consecutive draws in the group.

Group B saw Saudi Arabia and Syria progressing while Qatar and Japan suffered early elimination. Defending champions Uzbekistan are still in contention progressing to the last eight as Group C runners-up behind Korea Republic.

But it wasn’t happy news for the other 2018 finalists Vietnam who bowed out from Group D from which United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan progressed.

Thailand will now face Saudi Arabia in their quarterfinal tie at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit on January 18 while Australia face Syria in the other last eight clash at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on the same day.

January 19 will see the South Koreans facing Jordan at the Thammasat Stadium while UAE face Uzbekistan in the other tie at the Rajamangala Stadium.

The semifinals of the AFC U23 Championship is scheduled for January 22 while the third-place play-off takes place on January 25 and the final on January 26.

Top three teams from the AFC U23 Championship 2020 will also qualify for the men’s football competition in the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan later in the year.

AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Quarterfinal Fixtures

QF 1 – January 18, 2020 – Australia vs Syria – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

QF 2 – January 18, 2020 – Saudi Arabia vs Thailand – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

QF 3 – January 19, 2020 – Korea Republic vs Jordan – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

QF 4 – January 19, 2020 – UAE vs Uzbekistan – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani