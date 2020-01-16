WATCH: Nguyen Tien Linh scores Vietnam’s first goal of AFC U23 Championship 2020 against DPR Korea

Vietnam youngster Nguyen Tien Linh finally opened Vietnam’s goal-scoring account in the AFC U23 Championship 2020 on Thursday, during his side’s must-win group-stage game against DPR Korea.

Check out the goal via the videos shared right below:

AT LONG LAST! Nguyen Tien Linh gets 🇻🇳 Vietnam's first goal of the tournament to put them ahead against 🇰🇵 North Korea in this key Group D encounter!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/DmS4vD6vdU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2020

Tien Linh scored the goal in the 16th minute, as he tapped in a cross from teammate Ho Tan Tai. At the time of writing, Tien Linh and co lead by 1-0, and if they will be able to hold their current lead against the North Koreans, they will get one step closer to the knockouts.

Vietnam were the finalists of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, but their campaign this year has been far from impressive. Placed alongside DPR Korea, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group D, they had two goalless draws in their first two outings of the continental championship.

And on Thursday, they should not only defeat the North Koreans, but also hope for the result to go their way in the other Group D match between UAE and Jordan, if they would like to qualify to the next round.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the AFC U23 Championship 2020, which is the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.