LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Vietnam vs DPR Korea

2018 finalists Vietnam are taking on DPR Korea in a crucial final group stage match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Vietnam have had two goalless draws in their first two outings of the continental championship and must defeat the North Koreans and hope for the result to go their way in the other Group D match between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and UAE.

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Vietnam vs DPR Korea in Group D of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have 2018 runners-up Vietnam taking on DPR Korea in a crucial match of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Vietnam Starting 11: Bui Tien Dung (Goalkeeper), Ho Tan Tai, Le Ngoc Bao, Nguyen Trong Hung, Tran Dinh Trong, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Duc Chien, Ha Duc Chinh, Nguyen Hoàng Duc, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh

DPR Korea Starting 11: Kang Ju-hyok (Goalkeeper), Pak Chol-ju, Pak Kwang-chon, Jang Song-il, Ri Chung-gyu, Kim Kyong-sok, Kim Kwang-hyok, Kang Kuk-chol, Kim Kuk-jin, Choe Ok-chol, So Jong-gil

The Rajamangala National Stadium in ready for the clash between Vietnam and DPR Korea.

Here’s what Vietnam must do to progress to the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

A score draw between them will take UAE and Jordan through to the next round, while Vietnam must beat DPR Korea and hope UAE vs Jordan ends in a defeat for one of the two sides or a goalless draw.

9′ – A sigh of relief for Vietnam as North Korean attacker Kim Kuk-jin gets inside the box and fires a shot across the goal which flies inches wide of the goal!

16′ – GOAL! VIETNAM 1-0 DPR Korea!

Vietnam have the lead here as Nguyen Tien Linh taps in a cross from Ho Tan Tai. Vietnam are doing their part here, and if they can hold on to this lead, their progress will depend on the outcome of the match between UAE and Jordan.

Nguyen Tien Linh breaks deadlock for Vietnam against DPR Korea

21′ – Yellow card for Nguyen Quang Hai for a foul on So Jong-gil!

22′ – And DPR Korea’s Choe Ok-chol joins him into referee’s book

26′ – Another yellow card for Vietnam — this time for defender Tran Dinh Trong.

27′ – GOAL! Vietnam 1-1 DPR KOREA!

And the North Koreans equalise from a free kick taken by Kang Kuk-chol rattles the crossbar, but goes in off the back of Vietnam goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung. It will go down as an own goal from the goalkeeper. 1-1.

Bui Tien Dung commits howler to give DPR Korea equalizer

30′ – Half an hour played and it’s still JORDAN 0-0 UAE in the other match.

38′ – Ho Tan Tai’s cross hits the hands of DPR Korea player Choe Ok-chol inside the box, but the referee says no penalty.

41′ – UAE have taken the lead in the other game through Zayed Al Ameri. It’s now JORDAN 0-1 UAE! Vietnam can progress with a win if UAE can hold onto the win.

45′ – One minute of additional time at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

HALF TIME:

VIETNAM 1-1 DPR KOREA

JORDAN 0-1 UAE

Vietnam need to step up and collect a win against North Korea in the second half as things looks to be in their favour in the game between Jordan and UAE at the moment.

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

52′ – Vietnam have come out for the second half revitalised and is threatening to score. Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Quang Hai have gone close in the opening seven minutes of the second period.

56′ – Nguyen Hoang Duc gets inside the box, beats his defender and tries to beat the North Korean goalkeeper at his near post, but Kang Ju-hyok manages to hold onto the shot.

59′ – Now, Ha Duc Chinh goes close with a shot that flies over the goal from close range. Vietnam are getting closer and closer.

70′ – 20 minutes left!

VIETNAM 1-1 DPR KOREA

JORDAN 0-1 UAE!

79′ – Jordan equalise! 1-1 at the Thammasat Stadium between UAE and Jordan meaning that Vietnam are heading out of the tournament even if they manage to find a winner against the North Koreans. JORDAN 1-1 UAE!

88′ – PENALTY FOR DPR KOREA! Kim Kwang-Hyok is brought down inside the box by substitute Tran Bao Toan and it is a penalty for North Korea.

90′ – GOAL! Vietnam 1-2 DPR KOREA!

Ri Chung-gyu converts the penalty and Vietnam are now surely heading out of the competition!

90′ – FOUR minutes added on!

90+4′ – RED CARD: An insult to injury for Vietnam as Tran Dinh Trong is sent off in the dying minutes!

FULL TIME:

VIETNAM 1-2 DPR KOREA!

JORDAN 1-1 UAE!

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan book quarterfinal berths of AFC U23 Championship 2020 while 2018 runners-up Vietnam are knocked out of the competition finishing bottom of Group D.