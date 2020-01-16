AFC U23 Championship 2020: Thailand’s quarterfinal opponents confirmed

Six out of eight teams for the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 which is being held in Thailand has already been confirmed with the final two slots set to be decided on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Syria followed hosts Thailand, Australia, Korea Republic and defending champions Uzbekistan to the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Championship on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan will fight it out for the two remaining slots in the knockout stages on Thursday.

Thailand progressed to the quarterfinals of an AFC U23 Championship for the very first time as the runners-up of Group A behind Australia.

Akira Nishino’s side collected four points with a win against Bahrain, a draw against Iraq and a loss to Australia to finish one point behind the Olyroos and one more than Iraq who bowed out of the tournament playing three consecutive draws in the group.

They will now face Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinal of the continental championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit on January 18.

The Saudis topped Group B with seven points from three matches ahead of runners-up Syria, Qatar and Japan. They defeated Japan 2-1 in their opener before being held to a goalless draw by Qatar in their second game.

They finished their group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Syria.

AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Quarterfinal Fixtures

January 18 – Saudi Arabia vs Thailand – Thammasat Stadium, Rangsit

January 18 – Australia vs Syria – Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok

January 19 – Korea Republic vs Group D Runners-up – Thammasat Stadium, Rangsit

January 19 – Group D Winners vs Uzbekistan – Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok