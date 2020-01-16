AFC U23 Championship 2020: Jordan vs UAE live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Jordan will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face each other in their crucial final group match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Thursday.

2018 finalists Vietnam, UAE and Jordan are fighting for the last two remaining slots in the quarterfinals of the continental championship with Vietnam taking on the already-eliminated DPR Korea. UAE and Jordan have four points apiece while Vietnam are third with two points.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and UAE.

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Jordan and UAE will take place on January 16, 2020 and kicks off at 9:15 PM HKT.

The Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.