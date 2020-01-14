AFC U23 Championship 2020: Australia vs Bahrain live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Australia will take on Bahrain in their final outing in the group stages of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Tuesday.

Bahrain had lost to Thailand 5-0 in their opening match before holding Iraq to a 2-2 draw in their second match. Australia, meanwhile, drew Iraq 1-1 before defeating Thailand 2-1.

Australia can ensure progress to knockout stages with a draw while Bahrain will have to defeat Australia by a huge margin and hope Thailand draw with Iraq in the other match in order to book a place in the next round.

Thailand had defeated Bahrain 5-0 in their opener before losing 2-1 to Australia in their second outing. They could progress comfortably if they can avoid a defeat against Iraq and Bahrain not defeat Australia by a huge margin.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and UAE.

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Australia and Bahrain will take place on January 14, 2020 and kicks off at 9:15 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.