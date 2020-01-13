2020 AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam remain winless after Jordan draw

Vietnam must win their final Group D game if they are to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship after drawing 0-0 with Jordan on Monday.

Having reached the final of the tournament two years ago, Vietnam were widely expected to make an impact again but were held to a 0-0 draw by United Arab Emirates last Friday.

On Monday, Park Hang-seo’s charges had a second chance to get their campaign up and running properly, but it was Jordan who enjoyed the better of the proceedings in the first half.

Nonetheless, Vietnam gradually got into the contest and – with star man Nguyen Quang Hai pulling the string in an advanced position – they gradually began to threaten.

But while they enjoyed plenty of possession in the final third in the closing stages of the contest, they were just unable to find a breakthrough as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The result means that Jordan have moved level on four points with United Arab Emirates at the top of Group D while Vietnam, with just two points to their names, must beat already-eliminated DPR Korea on Thursday to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.