2020 AFC U23 Championship: UAE go top as DPR Korea become latest casualties

United Arab Emirates tentatively moved top of 2020 AFC U23 Championship Group D on Monday after recording a comfortable 2-0 win over DPR Korea at the Buriram Stadium.

Having been held to a 0-0 draw by Vietnam in their opener last Friday, the Emiratis came into the contest in need of a win to give themselves a genuine shot of advancing to the quarter-finals.

17 minutes in, they duly edged ahead when Yahia Nader swung a cross in from the left and Khalifa Al-Hammadi – in the process of bringing the ball under control – deceived his marker to create space for himself and made no mistake in slotting past Kang Ju-hyok.

Skill Level = 💯! Khalifa Al Hammadi shows tidy trickery to open the scoring for 🇦🇪 UAE against 🇰🇵 North Korea.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/F2xxR4Kmxw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 13, 2020

While there was an element of fortune in the way Al-Hammadi produced a magical touch to open the scoring, the way they doubled their lead in similar fashion was a purely intentional moment of brilliance.

Zayed Al Ameri channels inner-Zlatan to double UAE’s lead against North Korea

Again, UAE found joy down the wings – this down on the right – as Zaid Al-Ameri met Abdullah Ramadan’s low cross and, with his first touch, flicked the ball up over two confounded defenders and perfectly into his stirde, before squeezing a shot from an acute angle into the back of the net.

DPR Korea were now in real need of a goal to keep their prospects alive and coach Ri Yu-il’s desperation was evident from him using all three substitutes by the 65th minute.

Although they did show greater endeavour in the second 45, they were just unable to find a way past their resilient opponents, who held out for the win that tentatively sends them top of Group D ahead of Monday’s later game between Jordan and Vietnam.

Regardless of the result in that tie, DPR Korea have been eliminated as there two teams are guaranteed to at least be on four points by the end of the evening, while they can only claim a maximum of three even if they win their final group match against Vietnam on Thursday.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Mohamed Al-Shamsi, Saeed Suwaidan, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Mohammed Ali Shaker, Majed Rashed, Yahia Nader, Majed Suroor, Jassem Yaqoub (Khalfan Hassan 69’), Abdullah Ramadan (Mohammed Al-Attas 87’), Ali Saleh, Zaid Al-Ameri (Ali Eid Ghumali 63’).

DPR KOREA: Kang Ju-hyok, Kim Kyong-sok, Jang Song-il, Ri Yong-gwon, Pak Kwang-chon, Choe Jin-nam, Ri Chung-gyu, Pak Kwang-hun, Kim Kum-chol (So Jong-gil 60’), Kim Hwi-hwang (Kim Kuk-jin 46’), Ryang Hyon-ju (Kim Kwang-hyok 65’).