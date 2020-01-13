AFC U23 Championship 2020: Vietnam vs Jordan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

2018 runners-up Vietnam will take on Jordan in their second outing at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Monday.

Vietnam were held to a goalless draw by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match on January 10 while Jordan defeated DPR Korea 2-1 in their Group D opener.

Hosts Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and UAE.

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Vietnam and Jordan will take place on January 13, 2020 and kicks off at 9:15 PM HKT.

The Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have 2018 runners-up Vietnam taking on Jordan in their second match of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Vietnam Starting 11: Bui Tien Dung (Goalkeeper), Do Thanh Thinh, Ho Tan Tai, Le Ngoc Bao, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Duc Chien, Tran Thanh Son, Nguyen Hoàng Duc, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh

Jordan Starting 11: Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (Goalkeeper), Hadi Omar Ahmed, Daniel Afaneh, Saed Ahmad Al-Rosan, Ihab Ali Al, Ahmad Haikal, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Ward Al Barri, Mohammad Aburiziq, Yazan Al-Naimat

Jordan in their white kits while Vietnam are wearing their red shirts and shorts as they look for their first win of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Jordan looking dangerous in the early exchanges, but Vietnam defence manages to keep out venomous crosses from Ali Olwan and Ward Al Barri in the opening five minutes of the game.

15′ – Quarter of an hour played. Vietnam have now settled into the game and are starting to string together a few attacks.

20′ – Chance for Jordan! Hadi Omar Ahmed gets in behind the Vietnam defence and only has goalkeeper to beat. But his shot across the goal is brilliantly saved by Vietnam custodian Bui Tien Dung!

30′ – Half an hour played. Vietnam looking shaky here.

36′ – Vietnam forced into a substitution as injured Do Thanh Thinh is replaced by Tran Dinh Trong.

45′ – One minuted added on!

HALF TIME: VIETNAM 0-0 JORDAN!

It’s goalless at half time, but Jordan have been the better of the two sides at the Chang Arena in Buriram.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

75′ – Vietnam have upped their game in the second half, but it remains goalless here.

90′ – Three minutes added on.

FULL TIME: VIETNAM 0-0 JORDAN!

2018 finalists Vietnam are still without a win or goal in the AFC U23 Championship after they are hold goalless by Jordan this time around.