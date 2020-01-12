2020 AFC U23 Championship: Uzbekistan boot out China PR and keep title defence alive

Reigning champions Uzbekistan remain on track to reach the 2020 AFC U23 Championship quarter-finals after claiming a 2-0 win over China PR.

The result – courtesy of goals from Islomjon Kobilov and Nurillo Tukhtasinov means Uzbekistan are currently second in Group C with a three-point lead over Iran and only need to avoid defeat in their final group game on Wednesday to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, China have no such hope as a second defeat in as many games means there is no way they can finish inside the top two even if they beat Iran in three days’ time.

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – China vs Uzbekistan

The warning signs were certainly there from the early stages as the Uzbeks found the back of the net after just six minutes as Khusniddin Alikulov bundled a loose ball home from close range after opposition goalkeeper Chen Wei made a mess of saving Azizjon Ganiev’s freekick.

Nonetheless, the referee came to China’s rescue as the strike was ruled out for a foul by Alikulov in the build-up, although they did shot themselves in the foot by conceding a penalty just before halftime – Wei Zhen needlessly sliding in and bringing down Oybek Bozorov inside the area.

Just as he did against Iran on Thursday, Uzbekistan captain Islomjon Kobilov kept his cool and sent Chen the wrong way to open the scoring.

Five minutes after the hour mark, the Uzbeks were awarded a penalty when Zhu Chenjie – following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee – was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Kobilov stepped up the stop once again but this time he was to be denied from 12 yards, as Chen guessed correctly to make a smart save down low and keep his side in the game.

As the game entered its closing stages, China briefly threatened to get back into the contest as they found fresh endeavour but were just lacking that creativity to find the final pass in the attacking third.

And, with ten minutes left on the clock, the result was put beyond doubt when a long-range effort from Khojiakbar Alijonov was blocked by Wei Zhen into the path of Tukhtasinov, who calmly slotted past Chen to wrap up the three points and condemn the Chinese to their fate.

CHINA PR: Chen Wei, Feng Boxuan, Wei Zhen, Zhu Chenjie, Zhao Jianfei, Hu Jinghang, Huang Cong (Zhang Lingfeng 57’), Huang Zhengyu, Chen Binbin (Zhou Junchen 74’), Duan Liuyu (Tian Xin 60’), Yang Liyu.

UZBEKISTAN: Abduvakhid Nematov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Islomjon Kobilov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Ilkhomjon Alianov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Azizjon Ganiev, Oybek Bozorov (Nurillo Tukhtasinov 76’), Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (Doston Ibragimov 90+2’), Sanjar Kodirkulov, Bobir Abdixolikov (Mirajkhon Mirakhmadov 87’).