2020 AFC U23 Championship: Saudi Arabia edge closer to knockout round with Qatar draw

Saudi Arabia moved one step closer to the quarter-finals of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship after playing out a 0-0 draw with Qatar on Sunday evening.

Although many were uncertain about Saudi Arabia’s prospects heading into tournament even they were draw in a tricky-looking Group B, they got their campaign off to a brilliant start on Thursday by beating Japan 2-1.

Another tough test awaited them at the Thammasat Stadium on Sunday in the form of Qatar, whose senior team were crowned AFC Asian Cup champions just a year ago.

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – Saudi Arabia vs Qatar

In what proved to be a battle of attrition, both sides were determined not to give the opposition any real space in the final third and – as the game wore on – it looked like it would take a moment of magic to decide the contest.

Saudi Arabia certainly had a player capable in Abdulrahman Ghareeb, although he was well held by the combined efforts of Khalifah Al-Malki and Mohammed Emad, failing to have the same kind of impact he did against the Japanese.

In the end, both sides settled for a share of the spoils which leaves the Saudi Arabians top of Group B on four points ahead of Wednesday’s tie with Syria, while Qatar will need to get a result against Japan to give themselves any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al-Yami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tombakti, Abdulbassit Hindi, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Hassan (Yousef Al-Harbi 81’), Mukhtar Ali, Khaled Al-Dubaish (Khalid Al-Ghannam 87’), Ayman Al-Khulaif (Firas Al-Buraikan 66’), Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

QATAR: Mohammed Al-Bakri, Khalifah Al-Malki (Amro Surag 82’), Mohammed Emad (Mohammed Jadoua 90’) , Ahmed Suhail, Tarek Salman, Homam Ahmed, Nasser Al-Ahrak, Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Yusuf Abdurisag, Abdelrahman Mostafa (Abdulrasheed Umaru 84’).