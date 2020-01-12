2020 AFC U23 Championship: Korea Republic book quarters berth with Iran triumph

Korea Republic are the first team through to the 2020 AFC U23 Championship after claiming their second win in Group C in as many games by beating Iran 2-1.

Having needed an injury-time strike by substitute Lee Dong-jun to beat China PR 1-0 on Thursday, it took the South Koreans far less time to break the deadlock at the Tinsulanon Stadium on Sunday.

With 22 minutes on the clock, Maeng Seong-ung created space for himself with a sharp turn towards goal and fired away a hopeful 20-yard effort that was fairly tame.

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – Iran vs Korea Republic

However, the ball was at an awkward height for Habib Far Abbasi and the Iran goalkeeper could only parry it straight to the feet of Lee, who justified his inclusion in the starting XI with a cool finish on the rebound for his second goal of the tournament.

Five minutes after the half-hour mark, another one of Korea Republic coach Kim Hak-bum’s seven changes from the side that started against China doubled their advantage.

In what should go down as one of the strikes of the tournament, Cho Kyu-seong – replacing Oh Se-hun as the focal point in attack – cleverly swivelled onto his left on the edge of the area before lashing an unstoppable effort beyond Far Abbasi’s despairing dive.

Nonetheless, Iran hit back nine minutes into the second half when a short corner routine paved the way for Reza Dehghani to swing and excellent ball into the area, where Reza Shekari was left unmarked at the back post to squeeze a header past Song Bum-keun.

Despite the Iranians’ best efforts in trying to find the equaliser, the Taegeuk Warriors were ultimately to hold out for the win and guarantee a top-two berth in Group C, which seals their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Iran will face China on Wednesday knowing they are likely to need a win to stand any chance of progressing from the group stage.

IRAN: Habib Far Abbasi, Mojtaba Najjarian, Aref Aghasi, Omid Noorafkan, Matin Karimzadeh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Reza Dehghani, Mehdi Mehdikhani, Mohammad Mohebi (Ali Shojaei 42’), Reza Shekari (Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh 81’), Mehdi Ghaedi (Jafar Salmani 76’).

KOREA REPUBLIC: Song Bum-keun, Lee You-hyeon, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jin-ya, Maeng Seong-ung, Won Du-jae, Jung Seung-won (Kim Dae-won 61’), Lee Dong-jun (Oh Se-hun 90+3′), Jeong Woo-yeong (Kim Jin-kyu 61’), Cho Kyu-seong.