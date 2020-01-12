Thailand fans win hearts after brilliant gesture to opponents Australia at AFC U23 Championship 2020

Hosts Thailand might have lost to Australia in their 2020 AFC U23 Championship clash on Saturday, but their fans did win hearts across the globe for their heartwarming gesture during the group stage match.

Australia had come back from behind to defeat the War Elephants 2-1 in Group A of the AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok condemning the Thais to their first defeat of the tournament.

Thank you to the amazing people of Thailand ❤️ 🇹🇭🤝🇦🇺#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/TObrFEisEg — Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 11, 2020

However, it was compassion, and not sporting rivalry, that took centre stage in the stands of the Rajamangala Stadium as a section of Thai supporters expressed their support to Australia riling under bushfires that has engulfed parts of the country.

“Pray for all lifes. Thai hearts for Australia,” read posters displayed by the Thailand fans during the group fixture.

According to reports, the ongoing bushfire season in Australia has burned an estimated 10.7 million hectares, destroyed over 5,900 buildings, killed 29 people and an estimated 1 billion animals even driving some endangered species to extinction.

The Olyroos did notice the gesture and took the time out to thank the fans after the final whistle. Their social media account also had words of appreciation for the hosts. “Thank you to the amazing people of Thailand,” the Socceroos tweeted.

“We love this from the Thailand fans at the AFC U23 Championship. Lovely gesture towards opponents Socceroos,” FIFA’s official handle posted.

Australia top Group A with four points while Thailand are second with three points. While the Socceroos take on Bahrain in their final group outing, Akira Nishino’s men battle Iraq on January 14.