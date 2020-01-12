LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Syria vs Japan

Syria are taking on former champions Japan in their second outing of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Sunday.

Japan had lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match on January 9 while Syria were held to a 2-2 draw by Qatar.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Syria vs Japan in Group B of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Japan taking on Syria in their second match of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Syria Starting 11: William Ghannam (Goalkeeper), Yousef Al Hamwi, Yosief Mohammad, Fares Arnaout, Khaled Kurdaghli, Kamel Hmeisheh, Abdul Kader Adi, Zakria Hannan, Abdulkader Adi, Abd Al Rahman Barakat, Khalil Ibrahim

Japan Starting 11: Keisuke Osako (Goalkeeper), Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Makoto Okazaki, Koki Machida, Yuki Soma, Mitsuki Saito, Taishi Matsumoto, Daiki Hashioka, Ryotaro Meshino, Ayase Ueda, Tsukasa Morishima

1′ – KICK OFF!

6′ – PENALTY for Syria as Fares Arnaout is brought down inside the box by Koki Machida.

7′ – VAR review in progress to check whether it is indeed a penalty or not. And it is a penalty to Syria!

9′ – GOAL! SYRIA 1-0 Japan!

Abd Al Rahman Barakat slots in the penalty to give Syria a 1-0 lead against Japan!

30′ – GOAL! Syria 1-1 JAPAN!

And we are back level as Yuki Soma fires in a low drive which beats Syria goalkeeper William Ghannam! 1-1!

45′ – Two minutes added on!

HALF TIME: SYRIA 1-1 JAPAN!

It is all square at half time here as Japan have struck back after Syria had taken an early lead from the penalty spot.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

75′ – Half an hour played in the second half and still nothing to separate the two sides here.

88′ – GOAL! SYRIA 2-1 Japan!

Shocker! Japan are behind again and they have barely any time left to find a way back into this game! It’s Alaa Aldin Dali who has scored for the Syrians to give them the 2-1 lead in the 88th minute. Japan are on their way out of the tournament.

90′ – Four minutes added on.

FULL TIME: SYRIA 2-1 JAPAN!

Former champions Japan have been eliminated from the AFC U23 Championship 2020 after their second straight defeat in the group stages — this time against Syria.