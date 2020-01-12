LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – IR Iran vs Korea Republic

IR Iran are taking on Korea Republic in their second outing of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand on Sunday.

Iran had held 2018 champions Uzbekistan to a 1-1 draw in their opener on January 9 while South Korea had defeated China 1-0 in their opening match.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

IR Iran vs Korea Republic in Group C of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 6.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have IR Iran taking on Korea Republic in their second match of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

IR Iran Starting 11: Habib Far Abbasi (Goalkeeper), Mojtaba Najarian, Matin Karimzadeh, Omid Noorafkan, Aref Aghasi, Mohammadmehdi Mehdikhani, Mehdi Ghaedi, Reza Dehghani, Mohammad Mohebbi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Reza Shekari

Korea Republic Starting 11: Song Beom-keun (Goalkeeper), Lee You-hyeon, Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jin-ya, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Dong-jun, Jeong Seung-won, Maeng Seong-wung, Won Du-jae, Cho Gue-sung

Iran are in their all-white kit while the South Koreans are in their red shirts and black shorts. Kick off is imminent.

1′ – KICK OFF!

14′ – Chance for Iran as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh plays in a cross from the right which is met by Mehdi Ghaedi, but he can only strike it wide of the goal.

22′ – GOAL! IR Iran 0-1 KOREA REPUBLIC!

Maeng Seong-wung with a soft effort from the edge of the box, but Iran goalkeeper Habib Far Abbasi cannot hold onto it clean allowing Lee Dong-jun to score on the rebound! The South Koreans take the lead.

35′ – GOAL! IR Iran 0-2 KOREA REPUBLIC!

Korea Republic are running away with the three points here as they double their lead in the 35th minute through Cho Gue-sung who fires in a shot from the edge of the box!

45′ – Two minutes added on!

HALF TIME: IR IRAN 0-2 KOREA REPUBLIC!

The South Koreans have deservedly taken a 2-0 lead at the half time, but can Iran come back with a more spirited display in the second?

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

54′ – GOAL! IR IRAN 1-2 KOREA REPUBLIC!

A great start to the second half for Iran as the cut the deficit into half, thanks to a goal from Reza Shekari! Game on!

80′ – 10 minutes left!

90′ – Into the injury time we go!

FULL TIME: IR IRAN 1-2 KOREA REPUBLIC