AFC U23 Championship 2020: Saudi Arabia vs Qatar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Saudi Arabia will take on Qatar in their second outing of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia had defeated Japan 2-1 in their opening match on January 9 while Qatar were held to a 2-2 draw by Syria.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will take place on January 12, 2020 and kicks off at 6:15 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.