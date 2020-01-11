AFC U23 Championship: Thailand put to the sword by D’Agostino double

Hosts Thailand missed the chance to seal their place in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship quarter-finals with a game to spare after they were beaten 2-1 by Australia on Saturday.

In what proved to be an intriguing encounter at the Rajamangala Stadium, it was Thailand who were the better of the two sides in the opening exchanges and they duly took the lead in the 24th minute.

A lovely move down the left saw Supachok Sarachat release Thitathorn Aksornsri and, with no one in the box to aim a cross to, he opted to go for goal.

His low drive caught Olyroos goalkeeper Thomas Glover by surprise and – although the woodwork came to Australia’s rescue – the rebound fell to Anon Amornlerdsak and he kept his cool to dispatch a left-footed effort into the back of the net.

Very clever from Thitathorn. Trying to beat Glover at the near post. Great move down the left for that goal. After riding the initial high pressing and quick tempo from Australia, Thailand are now enjoying this and can play their lovely, quick passing game. #AUSvTHA #AFCU23 — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) January 11, 2020

The War Elephants were looking good value for their lead but, two minutes before halftime, Australia hit back against the run of play to ensure the scores would be level at the break.

Winning possession in the middle of the park, Reno Piscopo charged straight towards goal before slipping a neat pass for Nicholas D’Agostino to run onto and clinically finish into the bottom corner despite the close attentions of Shinnaphat Leeaoh.

Buoyed by their equaliser, the Olyroos came out of the second half with renewed vigour and the Thais’ cause was not helped by losing star attackers Supachai Jaided and Suphanat Mueanta to injury within a minute shortly before the hour mark.

And with 14 minutes remaining, the Australians completed the comeback as left-back Alex Gersbach was released by a delightful flick from Piscopo and his first-time cut-back found D’Agostino, who once again showed a real poacher’s instinct by calmly side-footing a shot past Korraphat Nareechan.



With the win, the Olyroos are now top of Group A on four points and take on bottom side Bahrain in their final group game on Tuesday, while Thailand are a point behind in second and must aim to get a positive result against Iraq if they are to be certain of their place in the last eight.

AUSTRALIA: Thomas Glover, Thomas Deng, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Dylan Ryan, Alex Gersbach, Jacob Italiano (Ramy Najjarine 84’), Zach Duncan, Joshua Laws (Denis Genreau 46’), Reno Piscopo, Daniel Bouman (Hassan Al Toure 67’), Nicholas D’Agostino.

THAILAND: Korraphat Nareechan, Meechok Marhasaranukun, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Saringkarn Promsupa, Thitathorn Aksornsri, Kritsada Kaman, Sorawit Panthong (Worachit Kanitsribampen 86’), Anon Amornlerdsak, Supachok Sarachat, Suphanat Mueanta (Jaroensak Wonggorn 64’), Supachai Jaided (Nantawat Suankaew 63’).