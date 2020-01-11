5 talking points as Australia defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 in AFC U23 Championship 2020

Hosts Thailand suffered a 2-1 defeat to Australia in their second outing of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

Anon Amornlerdsak had given the Thais a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute giving them the hope of a second win from as many games in the tournament, but a brace from Nicholas D’Agostino gave the Australians their first win instead.

Here are the five major talking points from the Group A encounter…

1) Australia quick off the blocks

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in their opening match on January 8, Graham Arnold's men knew they had to win points against Thailand in order to boost their chances of making the knockout stages of the continental championship.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in their opening match on January 8, Graham Arnold’s men knew they had to win points against Thailand in order to boost their chances of making the knockout stages of the continental championship. And they set out to do exactly that as the Olyroos came out of the blocks flying in the first half giving considerable problems for the Thailand defence. The hosts had to resort to constant fouling of the Australian forwards to break down their attacks leading to a stop-start early minutes to the game. Daniel Bouman went close with five minutes on the clock as the Australians dominated the first 20 minutes of the Group A encounter.

2) Anon and Thailand stun the Australians

It took Thailand over quarter of an hour to find a footing in the game and Supachai Jaided was the first to threaten with a shot from inside the box in the 18th minute. However, the match turned on its head in the 24th minute when the host stunned the visiting contingent. Supachok Sarachat released Thitathorn Auksornsri through the left wing and the full-back’s shot rattled the upright and returned to play. But, Anon Amornlerdsak arrived from the midfield to drive the ball home and give Nishino’s men the opening goal. Thailand gained in confidence after scoring and there were chances for Supachai, Suphanat Mueanta and Kritsada Kaman in the first half, but a second did not arrive in the first half.

3) Australia conjure up an equaliser!

All even at the midway point of the match at 1-1.

But what did arrive was an equaliser out of nowhere from the Olyroos. They didn’t look anywhere close to scoring in the game post their early dominance, but Australia proved to be lethal in front of the goal when a chance popped up two minutes from the half-time break. Reno Piscopo, who scored for Socceroos in their 1-1 draw to Iraq, was the creator of the goal this time running from the midfield and playing a slide-rule pass to Nicholas D’Agostino who made no mistake with his finish from a tight angle. And so we were back to square one with 45 minutes left to play!

4) Olyroos a different beast after the restart

Australia began the second half much like they started the first 45 minutes. But this time, it was sustained and Thailand were increasingly forced into the defensive as the game progressed. Arnold’s side threatened and threatened with the likes of Piscopo, Dylan Ryan and Bouan going close. They did manage to finally get that sought-after winner in the 76th minute as D’Agostino found his second of the night to silence the large crowd gathered at the Rajamangala Stadium. Thailand could do little to change the situtations against a strong Australian defence as they conceded their first defeat of the tournament.

5) Double whammy for Nishino as duo pick up injuries

Rubbing salt into the wound for Thailand boss Nishino will be the injuries picked up by his star forwards Supachai and Suphanat during the fixture. Both the forwards had to be taken off before 65 minutes to be replaced by Nantawat Suankaeo and Jaroensak Wonggorn respectively. 17-year-old Supachai had scored a brace against Bahrain in Thailand’s opener while Buriram United forward Supachai has led the line impressively as well. And with Thailand and Iraq set to fight for that second knockout slot from Group A on January 14, the fitness of their star forwards will be a matter of great concern for the hosts.