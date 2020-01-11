AFC U23 Championship: Bahrain, Iraq share spoils in dramatic four-goal thriller

Bahrain and Iraq combined to produce a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship on Saturday although it is a result that will do neither team any favours in their quest to reach the quarter-finals.

The Group A encounter at the Thammasat Stadium was full of spice from the first whistle as the two teams looked to get their campaigns up and running after both failed to win in their opening matches.

Iraq coach Abdul-Ghani Shahad even had to make an 11th-minute substitution as left-back Hasan Raed threatened to get sent off early on following a handful of rash challenges, although they did look the more dangerous team and felt aggrieved to have two penalty appeals turned down.

But, a minute before halftime, Bahrain took the lead against the run of play and with a touch of controversy as play continued despite an Iraqi player being down inside the area.

Still, Iraq were also at fault as they were caught napping as Abdulrahman Ahmed clipped a hopeful ball over the top and Sayed Hashim Isa was quickest to react as he latched onto the pass and coolly finished past Ali Kadhim.

Five minutes after the hour mark, another of Shahad’s substitution – and one that he at least chose to make as opposed to being left with no alternative – proved to be a stroke of genius as he combined with the first to level the scores.

With Bahrain only able to clear the ball to the edge of their area, Mustafa Maan, Raed’s replacement, swung a looping first-time cross into the area and Amir Al-Ammari – on the field for barely a minute – was left completely unmarked to sweep home a left-footed volley with his first touch of the contest.

From then, Iraq were in the ascendancy although once again Bahrain managed to deliver what looked to be a sucker punch with four minutes remaining; Husain Jameel finding space down the right at swinging in a cross that was at an awkward height but Mohamed Marhoon improvised well to meet it with a stooping header into the back of the net.

Just when it looked as though Bahrain would deliver the perfect response to Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Thailand, the Iraqis were not to be denied at least a share of the spoils two minutes into stoppage time, as Mohammed Ridha floated in a glorious cross from the left that was deftly nodded by Mohammed Nassif past a hapless Ammar Mohamed.

BAHRAIN: Ammar Mohamed, Salem Adel (Husain Jameel 63’), Hamad Al-Shamsan, Sayed Ameen, Hasan Al-Karrani, Abbas Al-Asfoor, Ahmed Saleh, Abdulrahman Ahmed (Adnan Fawaz 69’), Jasim Khelaif, Mohamed Marhoon, Sayed Hashim Isa (Faisal Ebrahim 51’).

IRAQ: Ali Kadhim, Mustafa Mohammed, Muntadher Sattar, Najm Shwan, Hasan Raed (Mustafa Maan 11’), Abdulabbas Ayad, Mohammed Mezher, Mohammed Ridha, Omer Assi (Amir Al-Ammari 64’), Hussein Jabbar, Murad Mohammed (Mohammed Nassif 58’).