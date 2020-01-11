AFC U23 Championship 2020: Thailand vs Australia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts Thailand will take on Australia in their second outing of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

The War Elephants demolished Bahrain 5-0 in their Group A opener on January 8 while Australia were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq.

Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have hosts Thailand taking on Australia in their second match of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Thailand Starting 11: Korraphat Nareechan (Goalkeeper), Thitathorn Auksornsri, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Meechok Marhasaranukun, Saringkan Promsupa, Kritsada Kaman, Anon Amornlerdsak, Supachok Sarachat, Sorawit Panthong, Suphanat Mueanta, Supachai Jaided

LINE-UPS | Australia U23 🇦🇺 🆚 Thailand U23 🇹🇭 📝 Here are the starting XIs for a huge Group A clash. A win for the hosts would take them into the #AFCU23 QFs for the first time! 🦘 But will the Olyroos put a stop to any early parties in Bangkok?



Australia Starting 11: Tom Glover (Goalkeeper), Alex Gersbach, Dylan Ryan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Thomas Deng, Joshua Laws, Zach Duncan, Reno Piscopo, Jacob Italiano, Nicholas D’Agostino, Daniel Bouman

Thailand in their dark blue kits while Australia are in their trademark yellow shirts and shorts. Players are making their way into the middle of the pitch at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok and the kick off is imminent.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Australia begin the game well and are looking to hurt Thailand early on in this game.

15′ – Quarter of an hour and it has been a stop-start game so far!

18′ – Kritsada Kaman plays in a free kick into the box and the ball falls for Supachai Jaided whose shot is wide of the goal.

24′ – GOAL! THAILAND 1-0 Australia!

And Thailand have taken a lead here in the 24th minute! Supachok Sarachat releases Thitathorn Auksornsri down the left who runs into the box and tries to beat the Socceroos goalkeeper at the near post. However, his shot strikes the upright and returns to play only for Anon Amornlerdsak to score on the rebound!

30′ – Chance for Thailand! Supachai Jaided sees Australia goalkeeper Tom Glover off his line and tries his luck from the distance, but his effort is not on target.

37′ – Thailand dominating the proceedings here and are playing with confidence now.

38′ – Once again Thailand hope to catch Australian goalkeeper off guard as Meechok Marhasaranukun tries to chip him from the distance, but the ball lands on top of the goal.

43′ – GOAL! Thailand 1-1 AUSTRALIA!

The game is back to all square as Nicholas D’Agostino scores with two minutes left on the clock for half time. 1-1!

45′ – Three minutes added on!

HALF TIME: THAILAND 1-1 AUSTRALIA!

Thailand took the lead through Anon, but Australia have struck late to make it 1-1 at the break.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

60′ – Australia have began the second half well, just like they did at the start of the game.

64′ – There’s concern for Thais as both Supachai Jaided and Suphanat Mueanta cannot continue due to injuries. Nantawat Suankaeo and Jaroensak Wonggorn replaces them.

73′ – Reno Piscopo breaks free of the Thailand defence and shoots after cutting inside, but the effort is straight at Thai goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan.

76′ – GOAL! Thailand 1-2 AUSTRALIA!

Australia have taken the lead and it is Nicholas D’Agostino who scores again. Thailand are behind!

85′ – Five minutes left! Thailand still trail Australia 2-1!

90′ – Five minutes added on!

FULL TIME: THAILAND 1-2 AUSTRALIA!

Australia have recorded their first win of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 after defeating Thailand 2-1.