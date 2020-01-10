AFC U23 Championship 2020: Jordan go top of Group D after 2-1 win over DPR Korea

Jordan have taken the pole position in Group D of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship by defeating DPR Korea 2-1 in their opening match at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Friday.

Vietnam and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had played out a goalless draw in the first match of Group D earlier in the day and by securing all three points in their opener, Jordan climbed to the top spot at the completion of matchday one.

FULL-TIME | DPR Korea U23 🇰🇵 1-2 Jordan U23 🇯🇴 🔝 Jordan take all three points to become the early frontrunners in Group D thanks to goals from Bani Atieh and Al Zebdieh.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/0Gm9jyVWL4 — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 10, 2020

The North Koreans had bombarded the Jordanian goal straight from the kick off and Ri Chung-gyu fired a shot from distance that needed to be tipped over the goal by an acrobatic save from goalkeeper Abdallah Al-Fakhouri as early as the second minute.

10 minutes later, there was a chance at the other end as Jordan broke quickly through Ali Olwan. The attacker did manage to beat the two defenders, but not the goalkeeper Kang Ju-hyok who gratefully latched onto Olwan’s strike that was hit too close to him.

However, Jordan did manage to break the deadlock before the half-time break as Yazan Al-Naimat was brought down inside the penalty box by the outstretched legs of Jong Kum-song in the dying embers of the first period.

Mohammad Bani Atieh stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake from the spot to give Jordan the 1-0 lead. Bani Atieh was also behind Jordan’s second in the 74th minute when his cross from the left was headed onto the crossbar by Olwan.

⚽️ محمد بني عطية

⚽️ عمر هاني pic.twitter.com/MKuRbBvWVb — Jordan Football (@JordanFA) January 10, 2020

But the danger was not past for North Korea as substitute Omar Al Zebdieh rose to head the rebound back into the goal and give Jordan the safety of a two-goal lead.

That goal proved precious for Jordan as DPR Korea did manage to reduce the deficit in the second-half injury time through another substitute Ryang Hyon-ju, but it was too little, too late for the East Asians.

DPR KOREA: Kang Ju-hyok (GK), Pak Kwang-chon, Ri Yong-gwon, Jong Kum-song (Pak Chol-ju 51‎’‎), Jang Song-il, Ri Chung-gyu, Kang Kuk-chol, Choe Ok-chol, Kim Kuk-jin ( Sim Ju-il 77‎’‎), So Jong-gil (Ryang Hyon-ju 64′), Kim Kwang-hyok

JORDAN: Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (GK), Hadi Omar Ahmed, Daniel Afaneh, Saed Ahmad Al-Rosan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ahmad Haikal, Mohammad Bani Atieh (Isam Masheh 82′), Ward Al Barri, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Aburiziq (Omar Al Zebdieh 56′), Yazan Al-Naimat (Ihab Ali Al 65′)