2018 finalists Vietnam held to goalless draw by UAE in AFC U23 Championship 2020

2018 runners-up Vietnam were held to a goalless draw by United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match of the AFC U23 Championship 2020 at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Friday.

It was Vietnam who began the game on the front foot and Nguyen Tien Linh was only denied from pulling the trigger by some excellent last-ditch defending from Khalifa Al Hammadi after he was fed inside the area by Nguyen Quang Hai in the 12th minute.

Nguyen Hoang Duc was inches away with a spectacular volley from the resulting corner and Park Hang-seo’s men went close again around the half-hour mark. This time, both Ha Duc Chinh and Huynh Tan Sinh failed to make a connection in front of the goal after Quang Hai’s delivery was flicked on towards the far post.

UAE recovered from their early-match lull and weaved a few attacks as the half progressed with Ali Saleh the central figure. 19-year-old Ali went close in the 39th minute as he blasted a shot over the goal from the box and a minute later, the youngster created UAE’s best chance of the half.

The Al Wasl FC forward drifted past two Vietnam defenders inside the box and crossed the ball into the middle for Zayed Al Ameri who made a hash of his effort before goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung latched onto the ball to save the day for the Golden Dragons.

Ali was once again pivotal for UAE in the second half as he looked to have won a penalty for his side soon after the restart. Al Ameri had stepped up to take the spotkick, but the penalty decision was reverted by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to award only a free kick at the edge of the box.

Even more determined now, Ali struck that free kick with venom and Tien Dung once again had to do well to keep it out for a corner. There were shouts of a penalty at the other end when Hoang Duc’s shot was deflected off Al Hammadi, but the referee turned down the appeals from Vietnam for a hand.

Vietnam’s best chance of the second period came four minutes from time when Quang Hai’s blocked effort fell for Tien Linh who shot on the turn from close range only to be saved by UAE custodian Mohammed Al Shamsi who held onto the clean-sheet.

Vietnam will now face Jordan on January 13 before taking on DPR Korea in their final group stage outing on January 16.

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung (GK), Do Thanh Thinh, Huynh Tan Sinh (Tran Dinh Trong 54′), Nguyen Duc Chien (Nguyen Trong Hung 68′), Le Ngoc Bao, Ha Duc Chinh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Tien Linh (Truong Van Thai Quy 89′)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Mohamed Al Shamsi (GK), Mohammed Shaker, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Majid Surour, Zayed Al Ameri (Mohamed Al Hammadi 65′), Ali Saleh, Jassim Yaqoob (Yahya Al Ghassani 73′), Abdalla Ramadan (Tahnoon Al Zaabi 87′), Yahia Nader, Majid Al Mehrzi, Saeed Suwaidan