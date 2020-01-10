5 talking points as Vietnam are held goalless by UAE in AFC U23 Championship 2020 opener

2018 finalists Vietnam and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had to settle for a point apiece in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Friday.

Despite no goals, it was an entertaining 90 minutes of football to kickstart Group D of the continental championship and featured some brilliant attacking plays, defensive solidity and also a penalty that was struck down by the VAR.

Here, we take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

1) Vietnam begin first half well, but UAE end it strong

It was Vietnam who began the game on the front foot as UAE were still trying to find some footing. Nguyen Tien Linh was fed by Nguyen Quang Hai inside the box in the 12th minute and it needed some last-ditch defending from Khalifa Al Hammadi to deny Park Hang-seo’s boys. Minutes later, Vietnam could have taken the lead had Ha Duc Chinh or Huynh Tan Sinh got the slightest of touches to a corner kick flicked on towards the far post. However, it was UAE who started to dominate possession and create chances towards the later stages of the first half.

2) Ali Saleh central for the Whites

And leading that UAE revival was 19-year-old Ali Saleh. Already a UAE senior international, Ali went close on a couple of occasions before creating the best chance of the half for Maciej Skorza’s side when he left two Vietnamese defenders for dead and crossed in for Zayed Al Ameri in the 40th minute. However, it was not to be for UAE as Al Ameri made a hash of his shot only for goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung to secure the ball in his clutches. Ali continued to threaten after the restart and Huynh Tan Sinh had to resort to a foul to deny the UAE attacker from getting inside the box. The referee had no hesitation to point to the spot and UAE had won a penalty. Or so they thought!

3) The Golden Dragons ride on VAR luck

Al Ameri had the perfect opportunity to redeem for that howler from the first half and the Al Jazira attacker stepped up to take the penalty kick. The ball was on the penalty spot and Tien Dung had taken up his position between the sticks. Vietnam were staring at the prospects of trailing against a resolute UAE defence. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to the ASEAN side’s rescue as it was deemed that the foul had taken place outside the box and not inside it. And Vietnam’s punishment was reduced from conceding a penalty to only having to deal with a free kick from the edge of the box!

4) Vietnam almost snatch a win at the death

Vietnam almost stole a victory in their trademark style during the dying minutes of the opener, but it was Emirati goalkeeper Mohamed Al Shamsi who denied Park Hang-seo another one of those smash-and-grab wins. Quang Hai, who had limited impact in the second half, danced into the box in the 86th minute and tired to make the UAE goalkeeper work only for his shot to ricochet off the defenders and fall for Nguyen Tien Linh who shot on the turn from close range. But Tien Linh could only direct his shot straight at the keeper and the chance to collect all three points was gone.

5) What next for Park Hang-seo’s men?

Dropping points against UAE, who were considered Vietnam’s toughest opponents in the group stage, shouldn’t be much of a concern for the Southeast Asians as they look to book a place in the knockout stages of the continental championship. They will now come up against Jordan, who were bronze medalists in the inaugural 2013 edition of the continental competition, on January 13 and then DPR Korea in their final outing on January 16. Top two teams from the group will progress to the quarterfinals.