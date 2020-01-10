LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Vietnam vs UAE

2018 runners-up Vietnam are taking on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Buriram Stadium in Thailand on Friday.

Hosts Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Vietnam vs UAE in Group C of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 6.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have 2018 finalists Vietnam taking on UAE in their opening match of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Vietnam Starting 11: Bui Tien Dung (Goalkeeper), Do Thanh Thinh, Huynh Tan Sinh, Nguyen Duc Chien, Le Ngoc Bao, Ha Duc Chinh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Tien Linh

LINE-UPS | Vietnam U23 🇻🇳 🆚 United Arab Emirates U23 🇦🇪 📝 Here are the starting XIs for the Group D opener! 🧐 Who’s going to score Buriram Stadium’s first #AFCU23 goal? pic.twitter.com/sFqBvipLz3 — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 10, 2020

UAE Starting 11: Mohamed Al Shamsi (Goalkeeper), Mohammed Shaker, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Majid Surour, Zayed Al Ameri, Ali Saleh, Jassim Yaqoob, Abdalla Ramadan, Yahia Nader, Majid Al Mehrzi, Saeed Suwaidan

The players are making their way into the centre of the Chang Arena in Buriram. Vietnam are in their trademark all-red kit while UAE are ‘All Whites’ for this Group C opener of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Five minutes into this game and Vietnam have been enjoying most of the possession in the early moments.

10′ – Free kick for UAE played into the box by Ali Saleh, but Vietnam defence manages to clear the ball away to safety.

12′ – Vietnam attack. Nguyen Quang Hai finds Nguyen Tien Linh inside the box, but Khalifa Al Hammadi manages to put in a tackle and concedes the corner!

12′ – Vietnam go close! The resulting corner is played to the edge of the box and is met by Nguyen Hoang Duc with a volley which flies just wide of the goal!

14′ – UAE’s Ali Saleh fires an effort over the goal from 20 yards out.

19′ – Vietnam captain Nguyen Quang Hai’s free kick from wide right curls dangerously close to the goal, but goes out for a goal kick!

23′ – A weak clearance from Vietnam allows UAE to have a pop at goal, but Jassim Al Baloushi’s strike from the box is wide and over the goal.

29′ – CHANCE for Vietnam. Corner kick is flicked onto the far post where both Ha Duc Chinh and Huynh Tan Sinh fails to get a connection in front of the goal!

39′ – Ali Saleh with another chance for UAE, but the attacker blasts its wide of the goal.

40′ – Ali Saleh again creating nuisance for Vietnam as he beats two defenders and crosses into the legs of teammate Zayed Al Ameri who fails to connect in front of goal and goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung steals the ball before it reaches the legs of Saeed Suwaidan. Escape for Vietnam.

45′ – One minutes added on!

45+1′ – UAE’s Zayed Al Ameri strikes from distance, but still off target.

HALF TIME: VIETNAM 0-0 UAE!

UAE have created the most chances in the first half, but the two teams go into the break with nothing to separate them.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

49′ – Vietnam survive scare! VAR needed to check for a penalty as Ali Saleh is brought down by Huynh Tan Sinh at the edge of the box. The referee has pointed to the spot, but the VAR check rules only a free kick at the edge of the box.

52′ – Free kick from Ali Saleh still creates trouble for Vietnam and Bui Tien Dung has to punch the powerful strike out for a corner kick.

63′ – Quang Hai crosses into the box and Nguyen Haong Duc hits the ball from the middle which is deflected off a UAE defender for corner. There are shouts of a penalty from Vietnam, but nothing doing from the referee.

75′ – Quarter of an hour left! It’s still Vietnam 0-0 UAE.

86′ – Nguyen Quang Hai gets inside the box, but his shot is blocked and falls for Nguyen Tien Linh who shoots on the turn, but it is hit straight at the goalkeeper who pulls off a brilliant reflex save.

90′ – Five minutes added on!

FULL TIME: VIETNAM 0-0 UAE!

2018 finalists Vietnam begin their 2020 AFC U23 Championship with a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates!