AFC U23 Championship 2020: Uzbekistan vs IR Iran live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Defending champions Uzbekistan will take on IR Iran on the second matchday of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand on Thursday.

Hosts Thailand, Bahrain, Australia and Iraq make up Group A of the tournament while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament.The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Uzbekistan and IR Iran will take place on January 9, 2020 and kicks off at 6:15 PM HKT.

The Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have defending champions Uzbekistan taking on IR Iran in their opening match of the competition and the kick off is at 6.15 PM HKT.

Uzbekistan Starting 11: Abduvakhid Nematov (Goalkeeper), Abdulla Abdullaev, Ilkhomjon Alijanov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Islomjon Kobilov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Nurillo Tukhtasinov, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Azizjon Ganiev, Bobir Abdixolikov, Sanjar Kodirkulov

IR Iran Starting 11: Habib Far Abbasi (Goalkeeper), Mojtaba Najarian, Reza Dehghani, Omid Noorafkan, Aref Aghasi, Matin Karimzadeh, Mohammad Mohebbi, Reza Shekari, Mohammadmehdi Mehdikhani, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Ali Shojaei

Players are out on the pitch! Uzbekistan are wearing their all-white kit while Iran have opted for red shirts and red shorts for their opening encounter in the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Team Melli have looked the most threatening in the opening five minutes of this Group C fixture.

15′ – Quarter of an hour played. It’s still goalless here as both teams have failed to create much with the ball.

19′ – Yellow card for Iran’s Aref Aghasi for a tough tackle on Uzbekistan’s Nurillo Tukhtasinov.

24′ – Chance for Iran! A gilt-edged opportunity for Iran’s Ali Shojaei after a cross from the right leaves him with almost an open goal to tap into, but the Iranian tries to side-foot the ball in, but ends up directing the ball back to where it came from. What a miss!

38′ – VAR check on a penalty for Uzbekistan after Bobir Abdixolikov goes down inside the box after a foul by Mojtaba Najarian. And the VAR confirms the penalty!

39′ – GOAL! UZBEKISTAN 1-0 IR Iran!

The defending champions have finally taken the lead here as Islomjon Kobilov converts from the penalty spot give Uzbekistan a 1-0 lead against Iran with just five minutes to go for the half-time break.

45′ – Three minutes added on!

HALF TIME: UZBEKISTAN 1-0 IR IRAN!

It’s the 2018 champions Uzbekistan who go into the half time with a 1-0 lead against IR Iran, thanks to a goal from the penalty spot converted by Islomjon Kobilov.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

48′ – A temporary stoppage as Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvakhid Nematov is down injured and needs some medical attention.

56′ – Iran looking to strike back, but Mojtaba Najarian’s low drive misses the goal by inches.

58′ – GOAL! Uzbekistan 1-1 IR IRAN!

Iran are back level as Reza Dehghani’s first shot from the edge of the box is blocked by the defender, but the ball falls for Deghani again and he somehow manages to poke it into the back of the net! All square!

75′ – Official attendance at the Tinsulanon Stadium: 4,180

85′ – Five minutes left as the two teams are still deadlocked at 1-1.

90′ – Five minutes added on!

FULL TIME: UZBEKISTAN 1-1 IR IRAN!

Defending champions Uzbekistan are held to a 1-1 draw by Iran in their opening match in Group C of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.