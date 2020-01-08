AFC U23 Championship: Hosts Thailand impress in opening rout of Bahrain

Hosts Thailand have got off to a flying start at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship on Wednesday after cruising an impressive 5-0 win over Group A opponents Bahrain.

The War Elephants got off to a dream start at the Rajamangala Stadium as they took the lead courtesy of a well-worked move between brothers Suphanat Mueanta and Supachok Sarachat.

It was the former who got the move going as he fed the ball to Supachok before following up to meet the return pass and take it brilliantly into his stride with a deft flick, before calmly finishing past the onrushing Ammar Mohamed.

17-year-old Suphanat Mueanta finishes off wonderful move to put Thailand ahead against Bahrain

Suphanat came excruciatingly close to doubling his and his side’s tally seven minutes later when a loose ball inside the area broke into his path and he lashed away a powerful drive, only to see it clip the bar and fly over.

The 17-year-old prodigy had another opportunity in the 31st minute when he was play through by a clever through-pass from Anon Amornlerdsak but rushed his shot, allowing Ammar to make the save despite having been wrongfooted.

Nonetheless, there was to be no denying the Thais their second goal two minutes after the restart courtesy of a fine individual effort by Supachok, who cut inside Salem Adel down the right and then went back outside his opponent and left him for dead before drilling away a low shot that deflected off Hamad Al-Shamsan into the back of the net.

Supachok Sarachat’s solo goal double Thailand’s lead against Bahrain

To Bahrain’s credit, they never gave up and came close to equalising in the 55th minute as Al-Shamsan climbed high to meet Mohamed Marhoon’s corner with a header that was destined to find the bottom corner, but Thailand goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan produced a fine save at full stretch to push it wide.

Just three minutes later, Bahrain did have the ball into the back of the net when he got in behind the opposite defence and curled a lovely effort past Korraphat, although the strike was correctly ruled out for offside.

As the Bahrainis pushed forward with greater intensity in search of a way back into the contest, it did leave more gaps for the hosts to exploit and they duly killed off the contest in the 79th minute.

Hitting on the counter, Kanarin Thawornsak poked a pass through to Suphanat, who advanced on goal and still had plenty to do but calmly guided his shot beyond Ammar’s despairing dive.

Icing on the cake! Jaroensak Wonggorn netted a late brace to cap off a wonderful opening night for 🇹🇭 Thailand against 🇧🇭 Bahrain in Group A.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/8K1HpD8wUJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2020

Despite their comfortable lead, Thailand were in no mood to take their foot off the pedal and substitute Jaroensak Wonggorn – having come on for just two minutes – added a fourth with a minute remaining when he latched onto Sorawit Panthong’s low left-wing cross and kept his composure to slot home.

And, in the second minute of injury-time, the rout was completed as Jaroensak grabbed his second of the evening – racing onto Worachit Kanitsribampen’s defence-splitting pass and cleverly clipping his shot past Ammar to seal a 5-0 triumph.

THAILAND: Korraphat Nareechan, Meechok Marhasaranukun, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Saringkarn Promsupa, Thitathorn Aksornsri, Kritsada Kaman, Sorawit Panthong, Anon Amornlerdsak (Kanarin Thawornsak 76’), Supachok Sarachat (Worachit Kanitsribampen 82’), Suphanat Mueanta (Jaroensak Wonggorn 87’), Supachai Jaided.

BAHRAIN: Ammar Mohamed, Husain Jameel (Sayed Ameen 76’), Hamad Al-Shamsan, Salem Adel, Hasan Al-Karrani, Mohammed Al-Hardan, Ahmed Saleh (Ahmed Al-Sherooqi 67’), Abdulrahman Ahmed, Adnan Fawaz (Abbas Al-Asfoor 51’), Mohamed Marhoon, Sayed Hashim Isa.