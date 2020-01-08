5 talking points as Thailand demolish Bahrain 5-0 in 2020 AFC U23 Championship opener

Hosts Thailand got their 2020 AFC U23 Championship campaign to a brilliant start with a 5-0 thrashing of Bahrain at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Siblings Supachok Sarachat and Suphanat Mueanta (twice) and substitute Jaroensak Wonggorn (with a late brace) were on the scoresheet for Akira Nishino’s side as they impressed against a sloppy Bahrain in the opening match of the continental championship.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five major talking points from the Group A encounter…

1) Impressive on the pitch, but not on the stands

Though Iraq and Australia had technically gotten the 2020 AFC U23 Championship underway at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit hours before, the opening ceremony of the continental championship was held at the Rajamangala Stadium prior to the Thailand vs Bahrain fixture. The ceremony did impress with its fireworks and performances. But unfortunately, there were only a handful of people in the stands to witness the ceremony and the football that followed on Wednesday despite places in the 2020 Summer Olympics up for grabs. We can only hope that more supporters flock the venue in the coming days after a good display from the Changsuek in their opening game.

2) Injury? What injury?

17-year-old Suphanat Mueanta finishes off wonderful move to put Thailand ahead against Bahrain

Much of the narrative surrounding Thailand in the build up to the tournament has been the injuries to two of their key players — Suphanat Mueanta and Airfan Doloh. In the end, both the Buriram United stars made the matchday squad with Suphanat starting the game and proving he was fit as a fiddle! He was a nuisance to the Bahraini defence and opened the War Elephants’ scoring in the 11th minute. Eight minutes later, the 17-year-old almost doubled Thailand’s lead only to be denied by the woodwork and then by Bahrain goalkeeper Ammar Mohamed Ahmed in the 31st minute. By the look of things, Suphanat could have a major effect on Thailand’s prospects at this continental championship.

3) Suphanat keeps on breaking records!

With that strike in the 11th minute, Suphanat become the youngest-ever to score in a game at the AFC U23 Championship which is into its fourth edition this year. And it is merely following on the traditions for the teenager who became the youngest-ever scorer in the Thai League 1 in 2018 and the youngest-ever scorer in the AFC Champions League in 2019 while he was still 15 and 16 respectively! And if that wasn’t enough, it was the youngster who scored Thailand’s third late in the second half with a pacy run and a perfect finish proving he is still a class above players six years his senior!

4) Individual brilliance from Supachok!

Supachok Sarachat’s solo goal double Thailand’s lead against Bahrain

If the home side’s first goal was a result of some scintillating teamwork, the second was down to pure individual brilliance. Supachok Sarachat established himself as a regular in the Thailand senior team in 2019 and he is one of the leaders in Akira Nishino’s squad for the AFC U23 Championship. And it was elder brother Supachok’s turn to follow his sibling into the scoresheet as he gave Thailand the safety of a two-goal cushion minutes into the second half. Latching onto the ball wide on the right, 21-year-old Supachok first cut into the left and then right making the marker dance to his tunes before firing in from a tight angle to make it 2-0 to the War Elephants.

5) So far, so good! But what next?

With Iraq and Australia sharing the points in the other match of Group A earlier in the day, Thailand top the pool with three points ahead of facing Australia in their second outing on 11 before taking on Iraq in their final group match on January 14. Both Iraq and Australia could prove to be tougher opponents for Nishino’s Changsuek. But if today’s respective displays are anything to go by, Thailand can be confident of getting results against both the upcoming oppositions on their way to the knockout stages of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.