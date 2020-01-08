AFC U23 Championship: Iraq, Australia share spoils in opener

There was no separating Iraq and Australia in the opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship as both teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday.

Following a goalless first half in the Group A encounter, it was the Olyroos who broke the deadlock two minutes after the hour mark courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Reno Piscopo.

WOW! Reno Piscopo scores the opening goal for 🇦🇺 Australia against 🇮🇶 Iraq in sensational style! 😱#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/GBDzcF2kwU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2020

Lining up a freekick 25 yards out from goal, Piscopo proceeded to unleash a ferocious swerving effort that had Ali Kadhim beaten all ends up on its way to the top corner.

But, with 13 minutes remaining, Iraq hit back after their opponents gave away possession inside their own half; Sadeq Zamil feeding a pass to Mohammed Nassif, who wriggled his away from three defenders before unleashing a speculative effort that clipped the post before finding its way into the back of the net.

Anything you can do… Mohammad Qasem pulled off a stunner of his own to draw 🇮🇶 Iraq level against 🇦🇺 Australia in Group A!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/jwC4p2lzk9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2020

Iraq are next in action on Saturday against Bahrain at the same venue, while Australia take on hosts later in the day at the Rajamangala Stadium.

IRAQ: Ali Kadhim, Mustafa Mohammed, Muntadher Sattar, Najm Shwan, Alaa Raad (Hasan Raed 87’), Mohammed Mezher, Sadeq Zamil, Abdulabbas Ayad, Hussein Jabbar, Mohammed Ridha (Mohammed Nassif 69’), Murad Mohammed (Omer Assi 71’).

AUSTRALIA: Thomas Glover, Gabriel Cleur, Thomas Deng, Dylan Ryan, Alex Gersbach, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill (Jacob Italiano 64’), Trent Buhagiar, Connor Metcalfe (Daniel Bouman 76’), Reno Piscopo (Zach Duncan 64’), Al Hassan Toure.